Apple Watch Ultra 3 to Bring these New Features for Users

Apple is expected to bring the Watch Ultra 3 later this year for the users. The Ultra watches from Apple are the best in class from the company. These are strong in build and have the most precise technology to track sports activities. The battery is also much better compared to the regular Apple Watches. The Watch Ultra 3 is expected to come with the new iPhones later in the year. For now, there are rumours surrounding the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is said to come with support for tracking user's blood pressure (BP).









Read More - Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has shared, "The blood-pressure feature…is designed to work in a similar way to Apple’s sleep apnea detector. It won’t give users specific readings — such as diastolic or systolic levels — but it will inform them that they may be in a state of hypertension." This technology has been under development by Apple for many years now. With the Watch Ultra 3, it will debut, and may come with the regular Apple Watches too (in the updated models).

Another major benefit that users will be able to see with their Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the ability to connect to networks, even when there are no mobile networks available. Apple's partnership with Globalstar will enable this.

Read More - OnePlus 13s Plus Key: What is it and What Does it Do

"The technology will let smartwatch users send off-the-grid text messages via Globalstar Inc.’s fleet of satellites when they don’t have a cellular or Wi-Fi connection," said Gurman. Apart from this, the Watch Ultra 3 is expected to come with Redcap support. The exact timeline of the launch is not yet clear and Apple hasn't hinted for the arrival of this product. To be fair, Apple never hints about any of its products. The Watch Ultra is a device made for the adventurers, extreme sports enthusiasts, and more.