Google Cloud to Expand AI Infrastructure and Capabilities in India



Google Cloud will continue to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and capabilities in India, a market it considers critical for its global growth strategy. The company plans to bring all layers of its AI stack — including models, hardware, and platforms — into the country over time, according to Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country Managing Director, Google Cloud India, as reported by ET.

Also Read: AWS Expands Generative AI Offerings, Focuses on Workforce Skilling in India









Local Hosting for Enhanced Performance

Currently, only the Gemini 1.5 Flash model is hosted in India. However, with Google's 12-month AI refresh cycles, newer and more advanced models – such as Gemini 2.5 Flash – are expected to be deployed locally in the near future. Hosting AI models locally enables greater control, lower latency, and enhanced data security for Indian customers.

India is one of Google Cloud's fastest-growing markets globally. "India as a market, the growth that we are seeing is one of the fastest in the world and hence, we are moving very, very quickly to see how do we not just augment capacity but augment technology, to bring in the latest and the greatest so that the customers in India can then use the latest parts of our technology," Bedi said at an event in New Delhi, according to the report.

Google Cloud presently operates infrastructure in two data centre zones in India — Mumbai and Delhi NCR. According to Bedi, the Delhi region was established with a strategic focus on serving the public sector, including government and regulated industries.

Also Read: Intel and MeitY’s IndiaAI Sign MoU to Drive AI Skilling and Adoption Initiatives Across India

Collaboration with Government on IndiaAI Mission

The company is also working closely with the Government of India on the Rs 10,000 crore IndiaAI Mission, which aims to provide subsidised AI compute resources to startups and researchers. Bedi reportedly said that Google Cloud is keen to play an active role in this initiative.

Among its public sector engagements, Google Cloud is partnering to host the iGOT Karmayogi platform, which supports the capacity building of civil servants. The platform uses AI to deliver personalised learning and recommendations.

Also Read: India’s AI Surge May Require 50 Million Sq Ft More Real Estate for Data Centres by 2030: Deloitte

End-to-End AI Stack

Bedi highlighted Google's end-to-end ownership of the AI stack — from infrastructure and research to models, AI agents, and its Vertex AI platform — as a key advantage in delivering better price-performance for enterprise AI solutions.

The company has released a suite of out-of-the-box AI agents tailored for specific functions, including customer service, security, creative tasks, and data analysis. It is also developing AI agents that can interoperate with third-party AI systems.

Google Cloud's platform in India offers a range of AI hardware, including graphics processing units (GPUs) and tensor processing unit (TPUs), and supports its suite of proprietary multimodal models such as Gemini, Imagen, Chirp, and Lyria, the report said.