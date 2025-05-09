AWS Expands Generative AI Offerings, Focuses on Workforce Skilling in India: Report

AWS plans to invest USD 16.4 billion (Rs 1.38 lakh crore) in India by 2030.

Highlights

  • Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Nova bring advanced foundation models to the market.
  • Over 5.9 million individuals trained in cloud skills by AWS since 2017.
  • AWS is scaling its AI and cloud services in India to support enterprise innovation.

AWS Expands Generative AI Offerings, Focuses on Workforce Skilling in India
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud offerings in India, aiming to solidify its role as a key technology partner for organisations adopting generative AI and next-generation cloud solutions.

AWS  Eyes AI Integration in Indian Enterprises

Speaking on the sidelines of the AWS Summit, Satinder Pal Singh, Head of Solution Architecture at AWS India and South Asia, emphasised that a single foundation model cannot address the diverse needs of enterprises. "Our investments and operations in India are enabling customers of all segments to experiment and build technology applications and platforms, re-invent industries and their business models, and power their growth," Singh said, according to a PTI report.

AWS is continuously expanding the range of models available on Amazon Bedrock based on customer feedback, he reportedly said, adding that with the introduction of Amazon Nova, AWS now offers a new generation of foundation models that deliver multimodal intelligence and content creation capabilities.

Agentic AI to Redefine Work

Singh noted that while generative AI is transforming how information is created and analysed, the rise of agentic AI—systems capable of making autonomous decisions—will fundamentally redefine the nature of work itself. "This transformation will require organisations to upskill their workforce with future-ready digital competencies," he added.

"Skilling workforce with future skills will continue to be a priority for all businesses. Across India, the need for urgent digital skills training remains a key priority for industry and government. AWS has trained over 5.9 million individuals in India on cloud skills since 2017," he said, as mentioned in the report.

Commitment to Fuel India's Digital Growth

AWS, which entered the Indian market in 2011, counts Zepto, Paytm, Razorpay, and SonyLIV among its clients. The company has committed to investing USD 16.4 billion (approximately Rs 1.38 lakh crore) by 2030 to support digital innovation and infrastructure development in India, according to the report.

