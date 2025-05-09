TRAI Proposes Administrative Allocation of Satcom Spectrum With Five-Year Licensing Framework



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday, May 9, recommended the administrative allocation of spectrum for satellite communication (satcom) services, a move aimed at accelerating the rollout of satellite-based internet services in India. The regulator has proposed a usage fee set at 4 percent of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), with a minimum annual charge of Rs 3,500 per MHz spectrum block. The allocation would be valid for five years and may be extended by an additional two years.

TRAI Recommendations for NGSO and GSO/NGSO Services

The recommendations pertain to spectrum assignment for both Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO)-based Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) and Geostationary/Non-Geostationary Orbit (GSO/NGSO)-based Mobile Satellite Services (MSS), which provide data, voice, text, and internet services. The move is in line with the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) request for TRAI's input on terms and conditions for satellite-based services, as outlined under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Consultation Process

According to the Ministry of Communications, TRAI's recommendations follow an extensive consultation process, which included a consultation paper released in September 2024, a period for stakeholder comments, and an open house discussion held in November 2024. A total of 30 stakeholders submitted comments, with 12 offering counter-comments, contributing to the final recommendations.

Spectrum Assignment

TRAI has proposed that NGSO-based FSS be assigned spectrum in the Ku, Ka, and Q/V bands, while MSS user links should operate in the L and S bands, with feeder links in the C, Ku, Ka, and Q/V bands. The assignment duration for both services is recommended to be up to five years, with a possible extension of two additional years, subject to market conditions, the Ministry of Communications said.

The spectrum assignment terms, including pricing, will remain valid for five years from the date of policy notification and may be extended by two years. Any subsequent revisions will apply uniformly to all authorised entities, including those already operating, the Ministry added.

Satellite Earth Station Gateways

To mitigate interference, TRAI recommends applying relevant ITU Radio Regulations (ITU-RR) and mandating good-faith coordination among all entities using shared spectrum in higher frequency bands. TRAI also suggested that the government may consider implementing spectrum-sharing frameworks and, as a last resort, adopt spectrum splitting provisions similar to those of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in case two or more NGSO-based FSS satellite systems fail to complete coordination.

The recommendations stipulate mandatory coordination among entities establishing satellite earth station gateways and suggest that such gateways in IMT-identified bands like 42.5–43.5 GHz be located in remote or uninhabited areas only. Gateways must be commissioned within 12 months of approval.

Spectrum Assignment and Surrender

TRAI has also suggested that authorised entities be allowed to surrender spectrum before the end of its validity under recommended conditions. It recommends a defined 30-day timeline for spectrum assignment post application, subject to prior government clearance.

Proposed Spectrum Fees and Charges

Regarding charges, spectrum usage will attract a 4 percent levy on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), with a minimum annual charge of Rs 3,500 per MHz. For NGSO-based FSS in urban areas, an additional Rs 500 per urban subscriber per annum is proposed, while rural and remote areas are exempt. The per-subscriber charge for NGSO-based FSS providers will be calculated at Rs 125 per urban subscriber per quarter, based on the total number of urban subscribers at the end of the previous quarter.

Subsidies for Remote Regions

TRAI also proposed that the government consider providing subsidies for NGSO-based user terminals, especially in underserved and remote regions to promote digital inclusion.

