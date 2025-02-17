Eutelsat OneWeb Pushes for Early DoT Nod to Offer Satellite Broadband Services: Report



Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb has sought fast-track approval from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to deploy its twin Earth station gateways in India, allowing them to connect with its low-Earth orbit (LEO) global satellite constellation and deliver satellite broadband services to customers in South Asia, excluding Pakistan and China, according to an ET report.

Also Read: Airtel Satellite Telecom Services Ready for Rollout in India: Report









Eutelsat OneWeb Seeks DoT Approval

In a letter dated January 29, the company reportedly highlighted that early approval would position India as a regional satellite communications hub, supporting disaster recovery, emergency alerts, and broadband connectivity in over 25 countries. Eutelsat OneWeb said early DoT approval aligns with the Indian Space Policy 2023, which encourages Indian firms to provide global satcom services.

"…our two Indian feeder-link earth station gateways are technically capable of connecting our own LEO satellites (covering markets outside India) for the purpose of satcom services in over 25 countries in the South Asia region around India," Eutelsat OneWeb said in its letter, as quoted in the report.

Government approval for deploying its satellite infrastructure would enable Eutelsat OneWeb to provide satellite communication services to global customers. This includes satellite internet connectivity, inflight broadband outside Indian airspace, maritime connectivity for civil vessels in international waters, and disaster recovery services.

Potential Impact on South Asia's Connectivity

Eutelsat OneWeb operates earth station gateways in Mehsana (Gujarat) and Tamil Nadu, ready to connect with its LEO satellite constellation. The company plans to partner with telecom providers in Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand to deliver B2B (business-to-business) satcom services, including satellite internet, inflight broadband, maritime connectivity, and telecom backhaul in remote areas.

"The company can also offer satellite-based backhaul connectivity to help South Asian partner telcos boost wireless broadband coverage in remote regions where there aren’t enough towers or terrestrial backhaul links via fiber networks. Eutelsat OneWeb, though, will purely operate on a B2B model in these markets, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

While the company holds a GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite Services) license for satellite broadband in India, commercial operations await satellite spectrum allocation. This is yet to happen. However, it seeks to leverage its existing Indian infrastructure to expand services in South Asia and drive revenue growth.

Also Read: IAFI Urges Faster Satellite Spectrum Allocation to Deploy Tranformative Technologies: Report

Support for the Proposal

The Indian Space Association (ISpA) has backed Eutelsat OneWeb's proposal, citing potential government earnings from license fees. Additionally, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended permitting satellite gateways in India for global services, strengthening the case for an early DoT approval.

"Since international satcom services are proposed to be offered using Eutelsat OneWeb’s satellite ground infrastructure in India, the government would earn licence fees based on revenues earned by the Bharti-backed satellite company," the report quoted ISpA director general Anil Bhatt as saying.