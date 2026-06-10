Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea Unlikely to Hike Tariffs Given Iran Conflict

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), the top three private telecom operators in India, are unlikely to hike mobile tariffs. Mobile plans have indirectly already become very expensive, given telcos have engaged in marginal hikes one way or the other over the last two years. The last major hike for mobile plans came in July 2024. Since then, the analysts expected the telcos to hike the tariffs in the next two years as per the trend.

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Key Highlights

  • Telecom operators may delay tariff hikes due to inflationary pressures and rising costs faced by consumers.
  • Analysts still expect mobile tariffs from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea to increase by around 15% in the next round of revisions.
  • A 15% tariff hike could increase the cost of popular 28-day prepaid plans by roughly ₹50.
  • Industry revenue growth slowed to 7% YoY in the March 2026 quarter, strengthening the case for future price increases.
  • Future tariff revisions may introduce a new usage-based pricing structure where heavier users pay more.

However, things are very different now from a global scenario. The geopolitical tensions in the west have worsened the market conditions for consumers. Everything has become expensive, including fuel, food, and logistics. This in turn has put a lot of pressure in the pockets of the consumers.