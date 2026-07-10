Airtel Announces Rs 24 Dividend Per Share

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has announced a Rs 24 dividend per share for the investors. This is for people or parties that own full paid up equity shares. For people holding partly-paid up shares, the dividend will be less – of Rs 6. The dividend approval will come after the shareholders meeting. This dividend will be for FY26. Airtel will hold its 31st AGM (annual general meeting) on August 3, 2026.

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“Upon approval of members, the dividend will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) to the members within 30 days from the date of approval to those members/beneficial owners whose names appear in the register of members/depository records as at close of business hours on Friday, July 24, 2026,” Airtel said in a filing.

For investors to be eligible to get a dividend on their investment, they have to purchase the shares of the company at least one trading day before the record date for the shares to be credited to their demat accounts. SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has a T + 1 settlement cycle right now.

Along with this, very soon, Bharti Airtel is also expected to announce quarterly results for Q1 FY27. The telco is expected to report a growth in revenues, as well as subscriber base. The key figure for the market to notice will be the average revenue per user (ARPU). If ARPU growth is absent, Airtel will likely try to lobby the other telcos to raise tariffs. This time, we could see a new tariff structure in the market. Under this structure, people who consume more, will end up paying more. Airtel has the highest ARPU in the industry, but for a few quarters now, the ARPU growth is absent because of the absence of tariff hikes in the country. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more details around this.