Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition Hits OLX at 2x Its Launch Price

The London-based smartphone maker shocked the tech world with its new mid-range Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition, launching in India on July 7, 2026. The exclusive RCB edition sold out in just 2 hours. After the sale, Nothing’s co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, took to social media to share his concerns about the resale of the Phone 4B special edition at double its price.

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Key Highlights Nothing Phone 4B RCB Edition listed on OLX for double its selling price, Nothing Co-founders' shares, “It’s Unacceptable”

Launched on July 7, 2026, the phone offers a unique RCB theme with a red-and-silver color finish on the rear.

The special edition phone went out of stock 2 hours after launch.

Sold Out in Hours! Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition Listed on OLX

The special RCB edition was available only in RCB’s home city, Bangalore.

The phone features a striking red-and-silver finish with the RCB logo proudly displayed at its center. Fans received RCB-themed goodies, making the smartphone package more attractive.

The phone was available in limited quantities and sold at Nothing Exclusive Stores on a first-come, first-served basis. After the launch, Co-founder Akis Evangelidis said fans loved the RCB edition concept and that it sold out in just 2 hours.

After the launch event, a fan immediately posted the Phone 4B RCB edition on OLX, along with its goodies, for Rs 79,999, which is around double its actual selling price!

This is actually not ok… Next time we will figure something out for this not to happen…, stated Akis Evengelidis

After the launch, Akis addressed the concern and said they would ensure this does not happen again.