Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition Hits OLX at 2x Its Launch Price

The London-based smartphone maker shocked the tech world with its new mid-range Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition, launching in India on July 7, 2026. The exclusive RCB edition sold out in just 2 hours. After the sale, Nothing’s co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, took to social media to share his concerns about the resale of the Phone 4B special edition at double its price.
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Key Highlights
Nothing Phone 4B RCB Edition listed on OLX for double its selling price, Nothing Co-founders' shares, “It’s Unacceptable”
Launched on July 7, 2026, the phone offers a unique RCB theme with a red-and-silver color finish on the rear.
The special edition phone went out of stock 2 hours after launch.
Sold Out in Hours! Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition Listed on OLX
The special RCB edition was available only in RCB’s home city, Bangalore.
The phone features a striking red-and-silver finish with the RCB logo proudly displayed at its center. Fans received RCB-themed goodies, making the smartphone package more attractive.
The phone was available in limited quantities and sold at Nothing Exclusive Stores on a first-come, first-served basis. After the launch, Co-founder Akis Evangelidis said fans loved the RCB edition concept and that it sold out in just 2 hours.
After the launch event, a fan immediately posted the Phone 4B RCB edition on OLX, along with its goodies, for Rs 79,999, which is around double its actual selling price!
This is actually not ok… Next time we will figure something out for this not to happen…, stated Akis Evengelidis
After the launch, Akis addressed the concern and said they would ensure this does not happen again.
Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition – Specification and Features
There are no changes to the internal hardware or software; the special edition offers a completely revamped color scheme based on the RCM theme. This also marks Nothing’s 2-year anniversary as RCB’s sponsor.
We get Nothing’s flagship-inspired design with a 45-mini LED glyph light on the rear.
The phone is built on a polycarbonate frame with a UV coating over the top, making it less prone to fingerprints, and it also has an IP64 water and dust resistance rating.
On the front, we get a 6.77-inch FHD+ LTPS AMOLED 120HZ display with peak brightness of 3500 nits. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the latest 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
On the rear, the Phone 4B RCB edition features a dual-camera module with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.
On the software side, the phone comes with the latest Nothing OS 4.1 running on top of Android 16 and promises 3 major Android upgrades through Android 19 and 6 years of security patch updates through 2032.
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FAQs
What are the key specifications of the Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition?
There is no difference in the spec sheet between the regular and RCB Edition. The phone has the same 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED front panel, powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, with a 6,000mAh battery onboard.
How long will the Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition receive software updates?
Just like the other Nothing Phone 4b models, the RCB edition will continue to receive software updates. As per the release, the phone will get 3 Major Android upgrades with 6 years of security patch updates.
Is the Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition Coming Back in Stock?
The Nothing Phone 4b RCB edition is currently out of stock after its launch. We have not received any official update on whether Nothing will consider adding more stock amid the current reselling issue.
Where to buy Nothing Phone 4B RCB Edition?
On the launch day, Nothing Phone 4B RCB Edition was launched and sold in the team’s home city, Bangalore, and can be purchased from their exclusive store. However, the phone is currently out of stock.
What's the Nothing Phone RCB Edition Price?
Even the pricing for the Nothing Phone 4b RCB edition is the same as that of the other Phone 4b, though you won’t be getting the introductory offer, since the other Phone 4b’s base model is selling for Rs 29,990 with bank offers.