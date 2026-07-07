Nothing Ear 3a Launched: Price and Specifications

Nothing Ear 3a has finally launched. This is a premium TWS (truly wireless stereo) product from the company. Nothing Ear 3a brings 12mm dynamic driver for a rich sound experience, along with Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. There is also a new Audio Snapshot feature for capturing short audio clips. This is something cool and could be very useful for certain segment of users. Note that this launch is for the global markets, and not India. We are not sure why Nothing did not launch these TWS in India, as it launched the Phone 4b, but it is what it is. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the earphones.

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Nothing Ear 3a Price

Nothing Ear 3a has launched for a price of EUR 99 (roughly Rs 10,800) in Europe. In the US, it has been priced $99 (around Rs 9400). So the price is definitely premium. They have also launched in the UK, Japan and Europe. It can be purchased via the website of the company. They will be launched in multiple colours including Black, Pink, White, and Yellow. Nothin has not yet confirmed the India launch timeline for the product.

Nothing Ear 3a Specifications

Nothing Ear 3a has launched with a 12mm dynamic driver, with 32-ohm impedance. The earbuds come iwth support for static spatial audio, custom EQ, LDAC Hi-Res Wireless certification, Advanced EQ, and profile share throough the Nothing X app.

They have support for Adaptive ANC with noise reduction of up to 45dB accross a frequency range of 40Hz to 5000Hz. There are three microphones on each of the earbuds and they support Transparency Mode as well as environmental noise cancellation for a better calling experience for the users.