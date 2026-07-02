Nothing Phone 4b Could Feature a Special IPL Team Edition Variant

Nothing, a popular smartphone maker, will soon launch the Nothing Phone 4b. This will be a phone to watch out for. It will be more affordable than the 4a series. The 4b series will reportedly feature four variants of the phone. This includes three regular memory variants, and one variant which is specially designed for RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) fans. The Nothing Phone 4b has already been teased in a Blue colour option. Along with that, the design has been released as well. Nothing has also confirmed that the Phone 4b will feature a Qualcomm chipset. The official confirmation for which chip it will be is not yet there, but online rumours suggest it will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC. Now, the focus of the tech enthusiasts is at the special edition of the phone which could be in collaboration with RCB.

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It is worth noting that Nothing is an official sponsor and partner for RCB. The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 was won by RCB, and Nothing was printed on the center of the jersey of the team. Millions of eyeballs were on the jersey of the team, because of course, Virat Kohli donned it, and then also went on to win the season for a second time.

Nothing Phone 4b Storage Variants that are Likely to Launch

Nothing Phone 4b is reportedly going to be available in four RAM and storage configurations. This includes 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and a fourth one in collaboration with RCB. Note that this has not been officially confirmed. The launch of the Nothing Phone 4b is scheduled for July 7, 2026. The time of the launch is 3:30 PM IST. The handset is going to go on sale via Flipkart as has been teased by the company. The Phone 4b will feature a flat rear panel and a dual-camera system.