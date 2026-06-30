Is the Nothing 4b about to become the hottest phone under Rs 25,000? The London-based brand has been turning heads with its tantalizing teasers for the Phone 4b, set to shake up the Indian market. With CMF, Nothing’s own subsidiary, hitting pause on its launches, it feels like the spotlight was always meant for the 4b. As the July 7, 2026, launch date approaches, a storm of leaks, rumors, and official teasers has only cranked up the buzz, positioning the 4b as a potential game-changer and a top pick in its price range.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Nothing is gearing up to launch its new budget-midrange marvel, the Nothing Phone 4b

The new Nothing Phone 4b is set to release on July 7, 2026.

The new Phone is expected to launch in the Rs 25,000 price segment, with a glyph interface and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 4b Design Unveiled

Nothing Phone 4b – Leaked Specification

Nothing has kept the details under wraps, but thanks to prominent tipsters, we have some details floating around about the specification and features.

As per a prominent tipster, Deayan Roy, it’s been reported that the Nothing Phone 4b will be getting two different battery variants, where the India version will be getting a 6,000mAh battery coupled with 65W fast charging, whereas the global variant, where Nothing is also targeting the U.S.A audience, will be getting a 5,000mAh battery with the same 65W fast charging support instead.

Previously, leaks suggested that the Nothing Phone 4b might house a single rear camera, but now it’s quite confirmed that the Nothing Phone 4b is set to get a dual-camera setup on the rear end, which will be a 50MP OIS sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and on the front, we will get a 16MP selfie shooter.