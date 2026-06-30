Nothing Phone 4b: Best Phone Under Rs 25,000?

Will Nothing 4b be an easy-to-recommend phone under Rs 25,000? The new mid-range beasts are expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm 6 Gen 4 coupled with LPDDR4X RAM and a 6,000mAh battery. Here is all we know so far:
Is the Nothing 4b about to become the hottest phone under Rs 25,000? The London-based brand has been turning heads with its tantalizing teasers for the Phone 4b, set to shake up the Indian market. With CMF, Nothing’s own subsidiary, hitting pause on its launches, it feels like the spotlight was always meant for the 4b. As the July 7, 2026, launch date approaches, a storm of leaks, rumors, and official teasers has only cranked up the buzz, positioning the 4b as a potential game-changer and a top pick in its price range.
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Key Highlights
Nothing is gearing up to launch its new budget-midrange marvel, the Nothing Phone 4b
The new Nothing Phone 4b is set to release on July 7, 2026.
The new Phone is expected to launch in the Rs 25,000 price segment, with a glyph interface and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor.
Nothing has kept the details under wraps, but thanks to prominent tipsters, we have some details floating around about the specification and features.
As per a prominent tipster, Deayan Roy, it’s been reported that the Nothing Phone 4b will be getting two different battery variants, where the India version will be getting a 6,000mAh battery coupled with 65W fast charging, whereas the global variant, where Nothing is also targeting the U.S.A audience, will be getting a 5,000mAh battery with the same 65W fast charging support instead.
Previously, leaks suggested that the Nothing Phone 4b might house a single rear camera, but now it’s quite confirmed that the Nothing Phone 4b is set to get a dual-camera setup on the rear end, which will be a 50MP OIS sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and on the front, we will get a 16MP selfie shooter.
On the inside, the Nothing Phone 4b will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, a 4nm-processed chipset built for mid-range to budget-range smartphones.
To handle AI tasks efficiently, there are no compromises on RAM. For the price, the phone will have faster LPDDR4X RAM paired with slightly slower UFS 2.2 storage.
The phone will feature a larger 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have Nothing’s signature vertically housed Glyph lights. The phone will be IP64 or IP65 dust- and water-resistant. The phone is expected to come in 4 colors: Obsidian Black, Lavender Mist, Arctic White, and Sky Blue.
Nothing Phone 4b – Leaked Price – Will it cost under Rs 25,000
Looking at Nothing’s current pricing strategy, the flagship costs between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000; the A series sits in the mid-range premium segment between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000; and the Phone 4b is at the lower end, between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000.
Nothing will possibly be priced under Rs 25,000, or at least its base variant will start around Rs 25,000, giving tough competition to the OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy M series, including the recently launched M47 5G.
Is the Nothing Phone 4b an Easy-to-recommend Phone Under Rs 25,000?
Answering these questions: Yes! If Nothing follows the tipster strategy to keep the price within Rs 25,000, it offers a unique blend over competitors, with its signature design, glyph interface, and no compromises on the spec sheet. This makes it a worthwhile purchase under Rs 25,000. We will know more at the July 7, 2026, launch.
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FAQs
Details about the Nothing Phone 4b design
Nothing Phone 4b features Nothing’s signature design with a glyph interface on the rear. The phone will be available in 4 colors: Obsidian Black, Lavender Mist, Arctic White, and Sky Blue.
What’s the expected Nothing Phone 4b price?
According to the latest leaks, the Nothing Phone 4b price could be set at Rs 30,000 or less, with the base variant starting at Rs 25,000 or more.
Will there be a Nothing Phone 4b Pro?
As of now, Nothing has been confirmed about whether a Phone 4b Pro is under development; however, we will get more updates about the phone after the July 7, 2026 launch.
When will the Nothing Phone 4b launch in India?
Nothing Phone 4b is officially confirmed to launch on July 7, 2026.
Will Nothing 4b come with a glyph interface?
Yes, the latest teaser videos and photos show that Nothing 4b will feature a glyph interface inspired by its flagship models.