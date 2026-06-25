Nothing has unveiled the design of the Nothing Phone 4b. This phone will launch in India on July 7, 2026. The launch will take place on 4 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The company has not released many of the details around the phone. However, a few things can be confirmed looking at the design. Firstly, it is a new design, and also has LED lights at the back. There are two cameras at the camera island in the rear along with a flash sensor. The phone has been unveiled in a blue colour variant, and honestly, it stands out.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Nothing said that the Phone 4b combines the refined unibody design of Phone 4a Pro with the expressive Glyph Bar introduced on Phone 4a. This makes the device feel both familiar and distinctly new. Nothing said that the phone has been designed with a soft, skin friendly finish so that it is comfortable to hold throughout the day.

Nothing Phone 4b Chipset

Nothing said that the Phone 4b chipset has been confirmed via a Geekbench listing. The platform listing suggests that the phone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC. It will be priced under the Nothing Phone 4a series. The Phone 4b is meant for the users who want a modern and clean design smartphone with a clean software experience. Nothing has truly focused a lot on its software to make it as good and unique as its hardware. The company will launch this phone under Rs 30,000 most likely.

The Geekbench scores showed a single-core score of 1088 and multi-score of 3155. The phone is confirmed to be available through the Flipkart platform in India. The Nothing Phone 4a was launched in India for a base 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 31,999. The Phone 4b will be a device to watch out for.