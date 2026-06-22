Nothing’s Co-founder Hints at Nothing 4(b) Launch

London-based firm, Nothing, has started teasing a mysterious new B series product line, leaving fans excited to see what Carl Pei and Akis Evangelidis’s company is planning to launch this year. Many fans wanted to know the idea behind the B series lineup, and recently, the co-founder of Nothing took over X, explaining the whole idea behind starting a B series lineup. Right after, Nothing dropped a short teaser confirming the name as Nothing Phone 4(b) with a single camera and a transparent design.

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Key Highlights Nothing and CMF’s co-founder explain the reason behind the development of a B series lineup, hinting at a smartphone launch to happen soon.

A recent teaser confirms the claims, showing a “single rear camera” with a “transparent design”

The phone is expected to launch in July; the launch date is not yet confirmed.

The announcement for the new B series surfaced online right when Nothing’s sub-brand announced scrapping their plans to launch a new phone.

Nothing Co-founder Shares the Idea Behind the B Series Lineup – Will There Be a Nothing Phone 4(b)?

London-based smartphone maker has been teasing its new B series lineup for a few days, but there was no confirmation on whether the new B lineup will be the next Nothing phone or any other products.

Nothing and CMF’s co-founder shared a clarification and idea behind Nothing’s B series.

He shared the current position of the A series as the best-selling smartphone line, bringing the smartphone maker’s design innovation while focusing on the features that matter most.

The B series product line is built on the inspiration of the A services and it is said to be expanding into a new segment.