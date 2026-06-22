Nothing’s Co-founder Hints at Nothing 4(b) Launch

Nothing’s co-founder shares the idea behind a new B series and shares an official teaser video confirming the name as Nothing Phone 4(b) and set to come with a single rear camera with a transparent design. Here is all we know:
London-based firm, Nothing, has started teasing a mysterious new B series product line, leaving fans excited to see what Carl Pei and Akis Evangelidis’s company is planning to launch this year. Many fans wanted to know the idea behind the B series lineup, and recently, the co-founder of Nothing took over X, explaining the whole idea behind starting a B series lineup. Right after, Nothing dropped a short teaser confirming the name as Nothing Phone 4(b) with a single camera and a transparent design.
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Key Highlights
Nothing and CMF’s co-founder explain the reason behind the development of a B series lineup, hinting at a smartphone launch to happen soon.
A recent teaser confirms the claims, showing a “single rear camera” with a “transparent design”
The phone is expected to launch in July; the launch date is not yet confirmed.
This does mean that the new Nothing’s B series lineup will be right below the A series lineup. The recently launched Nothing 4a was launched starting at Rs 31,999, whereas the Nothing 4a Pro started with Rs 43,990.
This leaves a chance for the smartphone maker to explore the possibly place their Nothing phone 4(b) mobile phone under the Rs 30,000 segment, mostly between the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 segment, where we have best-selling phones like POCO X7 Pro 5G, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Realme P4 Power 5G, and even Samsung Galaxy A36 5G.
Nothing Phone 4(b) – Expected Specification and Launch Date
As per the latest developments, the Nothing Phone 4(b) is speculated to get a bigger 6.59inch AMOLED panel with support for 1.5K resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to get a slightly smaller 5,500mAh battery.
On the chipset side, we expect either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4/Mediatek dimensity 7450 Pro with the latest LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage.
On the camera side, a recent teaser was released giving a sneak peek into the design, where the phone seems to have a “single rear camera” and comes with Nothing’s signature transparent design. The teaser also shows that the new phone will be named the Nothing phone 4(b). These are just speculative specifications. We expect Nothing to come up with a confirmed spec sheet in the coming weeks.
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FAQs
What’s the expected Nothing Phone 4(b) India Price?
As per the recent leaks and statement shared by Nothing’s co-founder, the Nothing Phone 4(b) could be priced between the sweet spot of Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, just below their existing Nothing Phone 4a series.
What are the leaks on Nothing Phone 4(b) Battery?
The specification is not yet confirmed, but as per the latest development, the Nothing Phone 4(b) might get a slightly smaller 5,500mAh battery.
When will Nothing 4(b) launch in India?
Nothing is actively teasing their new B series lineup right now, and possibly, we can expect the launch date to be confirmed soon. Few developments share that Nothing might launch the new phones globally in the first week of July. This also includes the India launch.
What specifications are expected on the Nothing Phone 4(b)?
ased on current leaks and reports, the Nothing Phone 4(b) could feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to be powered by either the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 or MediaTek Dimensity 7450 Pro chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,500mAh battery. However, Nothing has not officially confirmed these specifications yet.
What are the expected features of the Nothing Phone 4(b)?
The Nothing Phone 4(b) is expected to offer a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,500mAh battery, LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and either a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 or Dimensity 7450 Pro processor. The final specifications will be confirmed closer to launch.