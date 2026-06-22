Reliance Jio has crossed 268 million 5G users and is now setting its sights on a much larger objective. Speaking at the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Akash Ambani said Jio aims to migrate its entire subscriber base to 5G by 2030, marking the next major phase of the company’s network evolution.

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Key Highlights Jio has crossed 268 million 5G users in India.

The operator serves more than 524 million subscribers.

Jio added 77 million 5G users during FY26.

Jio's 5G subscriber base is the largest for any single-country operator outside China.

The company aims to migrate its entire subscriber base to 5G by 2030.

The milestone comes as Jio continues to expand its 5G footprint across India. According to the company, Jio now serves more than 524 million subscribers, making it one of the largest telecom operators globally by customer base. With over 268 million users already on 5G, around half of Jio’s subscribers are now using the newer network technology.

Reliance Jio Added 77 Million 5G Users in FY26

Since launching 5G services, Jio has focused on rapidly expanding coverage and increasing adoption among smartphone users. The company has consistently highlighted its investment in next-generation network infrastructure and positioned 5G as a key pillar of its long-term digital strategy.

At the AGM, Akash Ambani said Jio added 77 million 5G users during FY26, helping the company cross the 268 million mark. He also noted that Jio’s 5G subscriber base is now the largest for any single-country operator outside China.

The growth reflects both wider network availability and increasing adoption of 5G-enabled smartphones across India, where the ecosystem has matured significantly over the last few years.