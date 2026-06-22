Jio Crosses 268 Million 5G Users, Targets Full 5G Migration by 2030
Reliance Jio has crossed 268 million 5G users in India and is now targeting a complete migration of its subscriber base to 5G by 2030. The company shared the update during Reliance Industries' 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where Akash Ambani outlined Jio's next phase of growth. With more than 524 million subscribers on its network, Jio's ambition to move all users to 5G could become one of the largest subscriber transitions undertaken by a telecom operator globally.
Reliance Jio has crossed 268 million 5G users and is now setting its sights on a much larger objective. Speaking at the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Akash Ambani said Jio aims to migrate its entire subscriber base to 5G by 2030, marking the next major phase of the company’s network evolution.
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Key Highlights
Jio has crossed 268 million 5G users in India.
The operator serves more than 524 million subscribers.
Jio added 77 million 5G users during FY26.
Jio's 5G subscriber base is the largest for any single-country operator outside China.
The company aims to migrate its entire subscriber base to 5G by 2030.
The milestone comes as Jio continues to expand its 5G footprint across India. According to the company, Jio now serves more than 524 million subscribers, making it one of the largest telecom operators globally by customer base. With over 268 million users already on 5G, around half of Jio’s subscribers are now using the newer network technology.
Reliance Jio Added 77 Million 5G Users in FY26
Since launching 5G services, Jio has focused on rapidly expanding coverage and increasing adoption among smartphone users. The company has consistently highlighted its investment in next-generation network infrastructure and positioned 5G as a key pillar of its long-term digital strategy.
At the AGM, Akash Ambani said Jio added 77 million 5G users during FY26, helping the company cross the 268 million mark. He also noted that Jio’s 5G subscriber base is now the largest for any single-country operator outside China.
The growth reflects both wider network availability and increasing adoption of 5G-enabled smartphones across India, where the ecosystem has matured significantly over the last few years.
Jio’s 2030 Goal: Moving Every Subscriber to 5G
While reaching 268 million 5G users is a significant milestone, Jio’s longer-term target is even more ambitious. The company wants its entire subscriber base to be on 5G by 2030.
Given Jio’s scale, achieving that goal would require migrating hundreds of millions of users who continue to use older-generation devices and network technologies. The transition will depend on factors such as smartphone replacement cycles, affordability of 5G handsets and continued network expansion.
The move also reflects a broader industry trend. Around the world, operators are increasingly encouraging customers to move to 5G networks as they seek to improve network efficiency and support newer digital services.
Why Jio Is Pushing for Greater 5G Adoption
For telecom operators, 5G represents more than just faster mobile internet speeds the technology is expected to support a range of future services, including advanced digital applications, low-latency connectivity, cloud-based experiences and emerging AI-driven use cases. As more users migrate to 5G, operators can make greater use of their network investments while creating opportunities to introduce new services.
Jio has also been positioning itself as a broader digital services company, with interests spanning connectivity, cloud platforms, digital applications and artificial intelligence. A larger 5G user base could play an important role in supporting many of these future initiatives.
How 5G Fits Into Jio’s Broader Digital Strategy
The company’s focus on 5G migration comes at a time when digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly important for India’s technology ambitions. As demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence applications and digital platforms grows, next-generation connectivity is expected to play a larger role in supporting those experiences.
By targeting full 5G migration by 2030, Reliance Jio is signalling that it sees 5G as the foundation for its next phase of growth rather than simply a network upgrade.
What Comes Next for Jio’s 5G Expansion
Crossing 268 million 5G users marks an important milestone for Jio, but the company’s long-term focus remains on expanding adoption further. With a target of migrating its entire subscriber base to 5G by the end of the decade, Jio is preparing for what could become one of the largest subscriber transitions in the global telecom industry.
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FAQs
How many 5G users does Jio currently have?
Reliance Jio said it has crossed 268 million 5G users, making it one of the largest 5G operators globally and the largest single-country operator outside China in terms of 5G subscribers.
What is Jio's target for 5G migration?
Reliance Jio aims to migrate its entire subscriber base to 5G by 2030, according to comments made by Akash Ambani at Reliance Industries' AGM.
How many total subscribers does Jio have?
Reliance Jio serves more than 524 million subscribers across India, making it the country's largest telecom operator by subscriber base.
How many 5G users did Jio add during FY26?
Reliance Jio added approximately 77 million 5G users during FY26, helping its total 5G user base cross the 268 million mark.
Why is Jio focused on increasing 5G adoption?
Reliance Jio sees 5G as a key foundation for future digital services, including cloud platforms, artificial intelligence applications, advanced connectivity solutions and next-generation consumer and enterprise services.