jio 5g user base reaches 268 million

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has achieved a 5G user base of 268 million. This is the largest for any telecom operator in India, and also growing super fast. In Q3 FY26, this number was around 253 million. Jio has already deployed its 5G in most parts of the country, but is still trying to reach more areas where it can deploy the next generation wireless network. With 5G connectivity, users can do a lot more than just browse internet.









Read More - Jio Adds Most 5G FWA Subscribers in March 2026

One of the key things that happened recently is that more than half of the customer engagement for Jio is happening through its 5G network. Reliance Industries, in the latest quarterly performance report for Q4 FY26, said, "Jio’s network leadership in 5G continued to attract subscribers with total 5G subscriber base reaching 268 million as of March 2026. Customer engagement also remains robust with 5G now accounting for 55% of total wireless traffic."

This is a big number, and given how fast Jio has been able to achieve it, shows the efficiency and effectiveness of the company in execution of what it promises to the investors and the customers. Jio's total wireless user base has already surpassed 500 million and outside China is the biggest for any telco globally.

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As more users upgrade to 5G devices and 5G coverage expands in the coming quarters, Jio's 5G user base is expected to grow further. The growth rate will slow down but for now it should be good as the market is now flooded with affordable 5G devices and there are many users who are still on 4G phones. 5G access is only offered to the customers who are recharging with 2GB daily data plans or more right now.