Vodafone Idea and Meta Partner to Launch Silent Mobile Verification for Vi Users

Vodafone Idea (Vi), which describes itself as one of India’s leading telecom operators, has announced the launch of Silent Mobile Verification (SMV) capabilities across Meta platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. This enables a faster, more secure, and password-free authentication experience for its subscribers, according to an official release dated June 4, 2026.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea has rolled out Silent Mobile Verification (SMV) capabilities for its subscribers using Meta platforms.

The technology verifies mobile numbers in the background without requiring OTPs or manual credential entry.

Users can benefit from faster onboarding, login, account recovery, and security verification processes.

Vi and Meta say the solution strengthens protection against phishing attacks and digital identity fraud.

The telecom operator plans to expand network-based authentication capabilities across more applications and ecosystem partners.

How Silent Mobile Verification Works

SMV is a network-based authentication solution that verifies a user’s mobile number in the background without requiring manual entry of verification credentials, switching between applications, or waiting for one-time passwords (OTPs). When a Vi subscriber accesses Meta platforms using the Vi mobile network, the verification request is authenticated directly through the telecom network, resulting in a seamless user experience.

Benefits for Users: Faster and More Secure Authentication

According to the company, the technology can be used across multiple customer journeys, including new user registration, mobile number verification, login and re-login, account recovery, and security authentication checks. The solution is expected to reduce onboarding friction, eliminate several manual steps, and strengthen protection against phishing attempts and digital identity fraud.

“Vi users may experience SMV-supported journeys across scenarios such as new user registration, mobile number verification, login and re-login, account recovery, and authentication during security checks. This translates into faster onboarding, fewer manual steps, and enhanced protection against phishing and digital identity risks,” the official release said.