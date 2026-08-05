iPad Air M3 13-inch at a Discount in India

Apple’s iPad Air M3 is currently in discount in India. Apple has officially stopped selling the product through its online store. But on Amazon, you can still get it. In the Apple Store, you will get the latest iPad with M4 chipset. Apple iPad Air M3 is a little older, but it is still powerful enough to qualify as one of the best products in the segment. The iPad Air M3 brings the Apple ecosystem closer to you, and acts as a more portable workstation that you can carry almost anywhere. Currently, it is available at a very attractive price in India. Let us take a look.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



iPad Air M3 13-inch Price in India

iPad Air M3 13-inch is available for just Rs 94,900. With exchange on Amazon, you can get a discount of up to Rs 33,050. There are bank discounts available as well. Note that this is the base 128GB variant. If you were to go for the M4 variant of the same 13-inch size, you would need to pay Rs 1,19,000. So this (M3) is definitely a much better value, in case you do not really need the M4 chip.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

iPad Air M3 13-inch: What to Note

The iPad Air M3 13-inch has Touch ID, something we miss on iPhones today. It is built for Apple Intelligence, and has a Liquid Retina Display with support for Wi-Fi 6E. It supports Apple Pencil Pro and an advanced typing experience with the Magic Keyboard. You can get up to 1TB of internal storage with the tablet. It will get iPadOS updates for several years to come. There is a 12MP Center Stage front camera on the tablet, and a 12MP wide-angle-sensor at the rear with True Tone and support for 4K video recording. To stay updated with more such offers, keep reading TelecomTalk.