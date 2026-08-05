Airtel Postpaid Business Sees Best Growth in Q1 FY27

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has been growing its postpaid business fast. The telco came out with the quarterly results for Q1 FY27. The net profits were up, along with the average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter. Airtel said that its quarter revenues reached Rs 58,539 crore, up 18% YoY and 5.7% QoQ. The India business reached Rs 41,214 crore, up 9.7% QoQ and 4.2% QoQ. One of the highlights was the performance in the mobile postpaid business.

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Bharti Airtel Postpaid Mobile Net Additions in Q1 FY27 Reached the Highest

In Q1 FY27, Bharti Airtel said that it added a total of 1 million users in the mobile postpaid segment. This was the higest ever additions in any quarter by the telecom operator. With more postpaid users, Airtel has also upped its ARPU to Rs 264 vs Rs 250 in the same quarter last year. One million postpaid users in a single quarter is a big achievement for Airtel.

One of the reasons that can be attributed to this growth is the introduction of Airtel Priority now rebranded as Airtel Fast Lane. With the Airtel Fast Lane, users get access to 5G SA (standalone) and a superior network slice. This allows for a better 5G experience for the users. By adding 1 million postpaid mobile users during Q1 FY27, Airtel’s total postpaid mobile user base reached 30 million. The smartphone data customer base grew by 21.1 million over the last year, making a 7.5% YoY increase.