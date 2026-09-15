Installed iOS 27? Try These 5 New iPhone Features First
Cupertino giant Apple just launched the all-new iOS 27 update for iPhones, from the iPhone SE (Second Generation) to the latest iPhone 18 Pro models, with improved Siri AI integration, Liquid Glass AI Enhancement, AI features in the Photos app, and revamped AI integration for Apple Shortcuts. Here is all we know:
Apple just released its iOS 27 update for all eligible iPhones, from the iPhone SE (Second Generation) to the latest iPhone 17 models. The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Duo foldable will also get it. According to reports, the update will be pushed globally starting September 14, 2026, at 10:00 am PT, which is around 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). If you want the update, here are 5 new iPhone features to check out in iOS 27.
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Key Highlights
Apple just released its new iOS 27 update with Siri AI integration, Liquid Glass upgrade, AI features in the Photo App, and improved Apple Shortcut feature.
Apple iOS 27 will get a major update with AI capabilities and Liquid Glass UI enhancement.
Apple iOS 27 will come to the iPhone SE second generation, the latest iPhone 17 models, and the recently launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo models.
Apple Globally Rolls Out iOS 27 Features for iPhones – Here are 5 New Features
Apple’s iOS 27 is now available for all eligible iPhones, though the update will roll out in phases: the latest iPhone 17 model may receive it first, with other models following shortly after.
Here are the new features coming to iOS 27 for eligible iPhones.
1. Siri AI
One of the major updates in iOS 27 for 2026 is Siri’s AI capabilities: Apple’s personal assistant will get integrations that expand its capabilities.
Reports suggest Apple Intelligence will work more on-device. According to Apple, Siri AI will talk to you more naturally. Apple’s in-house AI, called Apple Intelligence, uses these capabilities to give Siri access to your entire iPhone.
This means Siri AI can understand every command you want to perform on the smartphone. For example, you can ask Siri to find photos from your trip to Japan.
In addition to accessing your smartphone apps, Siri can also work in the camera app, where you can point the camera at an object and ask Siri to identify it.
For example, if you find a unique flower, you can point your camera at it, and Siri can identify it. You can enable Siri AI in the camera app’s dedicated Siri mode.
3. Design and Liquid Glass Update
Apple is expanding the Liquid Glass and Design changes as iOS 27 nears finalization.
According to the press release, Apple’s iOS 27 will get a Liquid Glass UI enhancement that lets you slide from opaque to fully transparent Liquid Glass, and it also fixes bugs that sparked significant controversy last year.
Apple pushed the iOS 26.2.7 update last time, before the iOS 27 update, and is now confident in the final Liquid Glass design.
Apple is also integrating AI into its native Photos app, adding features like Clean Up, which can remove objects from photos. This will use Apple’s servers, while smaller tasks like scheduling a meeting and summarising an email will run through in-device AI capabilities.
You also get Spatial Reframing, which lets you transform your image and change its entire frame by moving your photo around.
5. Apple Shortcut Gets a Complete Revamp
Apple iPhone’s Shortcuts app used to be complicated. Now Apple has made it easier. They added an AI feature to Shortcuts.
You type the shortcut you want to create and how you want it to integrate with the app. Apple will use AI to build the shortcut for you.
Image Credits: Shishir
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FAQs
When was iOS 27 released?
Apple began the global rollout of iOS 27 on September 14, 2026, rolling it out to eligible iPhones in phases.
Which iPhones are eligible for iOS 27?
iOS 27 is available for eligible iPhone models, from the iPhone SE (2nd generation) to the iPhone 17 models. Newer iPhones are also expected to support the update.
What can the new Siri AI do in iOS 27?
The upgraded Siri understands more natural requests and interacts more deeply with iPhone apps. It can perform tasks in apps like Messages, Music, and Reminders.
What is new about Liquid Glass in iOS 27?
Apple has refined the Liquid Glass interface, allowing users to adjust its appearance from opaque to transparent.
Will iOS 27 features be available on every eligible iPhone?
Not necessarily. Some advanced AI features require newer iPhone hardware, so availability depends on the iPhone model.