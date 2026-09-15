Installed iOS 27? Try These 5 New iPhone Features First

Apple just released its iOS 27 update for all eligible iPhones, from the iPhone SE (Second Generation) to the latest iPhone 17 models. The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Duo foldable will also get it. According to reports, the update will be pushed globally starting September 14, 2026, at 10:00 am PT, which is around 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). If you want the update, here are 5 new iPhone features to check out in iOS 27.

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Key Highlights Apple just released its new iOS 27 update with Siri AI integration, Liquid Glass upgrade, AI features in the Photo App, and improved Apple Shortcut feature.

Apple iOS 27 will get a major update with AI capabilities and Liquid Glass UI enhancement.

Apple iOS 27 will come to the iPhone SE second generation, the latest iPhone 17 models, and the recently launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo models.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 74,990: Top 3 Reasons to Buy

Apple Globally Rolls Out iOS 27 Features for iPhones – Here are 5 New Features

Apple’s iOS 27 is now available for all eligible iPhones, though the update will roll out in phases: the latest iPhone 17 model may receive it first, with other models following shortly after.

Here are the new features coming to iOS 27 for eligible iPhones.

1. Siri AI

One of the major updates in iOS 27 for 2026 is Siri’s AI capabilities: Apple’s personal assistant will get integrations that expand its capabilities.

Reports suggest Apple Intelligence will work more on-device. According to Apple, Siri AI will talk to you more naturally. Apple’s in-house AI, called Apple Intelligence, uses these capabilities to give Siri access to your entire iPhone.