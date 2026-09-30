Oppo ColorOS 17 With AI: Eligible Phones List Revealed

Oppo just launched ColorOS 27, based on Android 17, with major UI changes and native AI integration. The new OS update will compete strongly with Samsung’s One UI, Vivo’s OriginOS, and Apple’s iOS. Oppo confirmed the list of phones receiving the ColorOS 17 update this year, including its own Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme phones.

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Key Highlights Oppo is set to bring the new ColorOS 17 upgrade to all other new Oppo, OnePlus and Realme Phones.

Oppo ColorOS 17 upgrades will bring new AI features with Google's Android 17 update.

Oppo’s ColorOS 17 is already pushed to Oppo’s new flagship Find X10 phone.

Let’s take a glimpse into the ColorOS 17 features and the list of smartphones that will get this upgrade by the end of 2026f 2026.

Oppo ColorOS 17 – List of Features You Get

ColorOS 17 has won the attention of many worldwide, especially with its next-generation AI capabilities and stunning new animations.

Oppo has built iOS 27-inspired floating island animations and fully redesigned the UI of apps like Files, Photos, Phone Manager, Compass, and Notes, allowing you to change the look directly from the control panel.

Oppo has worked to make Color17 feel faster during navigation, allowing you to switch between apps more quickly and efficiently. Oppo uses a dedicated engine called the Tidal Engine.

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The system learns from your activity to see where you spend most of your time in the background and keeps those apps running so they load without delay when you switch to them.