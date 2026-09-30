Vodafone Idea Subscriber Growth Spikes in August 2026

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third largest-telecom operator in India, has been adding new subscribers for several months now. Vodafone Idea started adding new users around February 2026. Since then, the telco has been adding small amount of users every month. However, in August 2026, there was an unusual jump in the number of subscribers Vi added during a single month. According to the data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on its monthly performance indicator report, Vi added around 5.06 million wireless users in total to its subscriber base. This is a major thing for Vi, as it would definitely create a positive impact in the quarterly performance, especially if these are 4G/5G users across different regions.

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This sudden spark in growth in August 2026 could be attributed to a better network, more efficient and aggressive marketing, along with a wider 5G rollout. Vi has been able to raise funds from the investors to fuel its capex (capital expenditure). Due to this, Vi has been able to geneate a spike in the subscriber growth rate.

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Vodafone Idea Accused by Jio, Airtel of Malpractice

Indian private telecom operators including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have complained to the regulatory body over alleged malpractice by Vodafone Idea. The two top firms have said that Vi is offering differential offers to people porting for getting into its network. As per the rules, telcos can’t create differential offers for customers looking to port. As that would be against the norms set by the regulatory body, Jio and Airtel have said that the body must look into what Vi is doing. If that in fact is the reason why Vi is adding new customres, it could be a difficult scenario for the company in the long run. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments.