OPPO K14 Plus 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO has launched its all new K14 Plus 5G in India. This is yet another K series phone from OPPO and it will join the leagues of OPPO K14 Lite, K14, and K14x. This new device from OPPO packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chip and has an aluminum frame, giving a pretty premium feel to the users. The device has launched in multiple memory variants, all of which are listed below. Let us take a look at the complete list of specifications and price for the OPPO K14 Plus 5G in India.

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OPPO K14 Plus 5G Price in India

OPPO K14 Plus 5G will be available in three RAM and storage variants in India. These three variants are:

6GB + 128GB = Rs 29,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 32,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 35,999

The device will be available in two different colour ways – Solar Orange and Star White. The device will go on sale in India on October 8, 2026. There will be a Rs 4,000 instant bank discount as well when the sale starts.

OPPO K14 Plus 5G Specifications in India

OPPO K14 Plus 5G has a 6.77-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and maximum of 144Hz. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max SoC and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device will feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS at the rear paired with a 2MP monochrome camera. There is a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.

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The OPPO K14 Plus 5G has an 8000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast-charging. The device runs on OPPO ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of thebox. It has a fingerprint scanner on the display itself. The device will soon be available in the market. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the price and offers.