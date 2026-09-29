Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4b Launches Again with Lower Memory in India

Nothing has launched the Phone 4a and Phone 4b in new base variants in India. Nothing has reduced the base RAM configurations for these devices to keep it at lower price point for the users. Earlier, the base variants came with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. But the new variants will now come with lower RAM. This is likely because the brand wants the device to be available at a more affordable price point. The memory costs are going up and that is why phones are becoming expensive. The lower RAM would mean that the brand could sell the devices at a more affordable price point. Let us take a look at the new price points and the new memory configurations as well.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4b New Memory Variants Price

Nothing Phone 4a and 4b will now be available with lower memory of 6GB RAM. This will give the brand some room to reduce the price of its devices. The Nothing Phone 4a starts with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage for Rs 39,999. Then there is the Nothing Phone 4b, which is available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as the base variant for Rs 35,999.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Both the devices are available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 4b is also available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 40,999. The Phone 4a is also available in 8GB + 128BG and 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, with their pricing going up to Rs 50,999.