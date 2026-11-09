Apple to Ditch Action Button in 20th Anniversary iPhone Next Year

Apple is said to ditch the action button for its next iPhone. The action button was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models in 2023. Now, Apple is rumoured to drop it. The next year would be the 20th year for the anniversary of iPhones. The first iPhone was unveiled by Steve Jobs in 2007. Since then, the smartphone industry has seen several evolutions and the tech has gone to another level altogether. The new iPhone which will be unveiled next year will likely not feature the Action Button. The Action Button was supposed to make life easier for the users. But Apple may now be planning to drop it.

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Action Button in Camera Control Only

Some reports online suggest that the Action Button will now be integrated in the Camera Control button only. The Camera Control was a new hardware level change introduced by Apple in 2024 with the iPhone 16 series. The Action Button could be integrated in the Camera Control with the next iPhone series. A Single Tap would reportedly open the camera, meanwhile the long press would trigger the assigned shortcut.

To be honest, people do not really use the Action Button for anything more than changing their iPhone from silent to sound and back. This is why, Apple may be thinking of just dropping that button and getting people used to utilising the Camera Control. Camera Control is another feature which people hardly use with their devices.

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Camera Control is a touch sensitive button which allows users to switch between camera modes, zoom in and out, launch camera directly and take pictures on the go. The iPhone Duo is the ffirst iPhone since the iPhone 16 series which has not featured an Action Button for the users. Apple will also launch the iPhone 18 vanilla variant in 2027. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments in India and the global market.