What BSNL and Vi Customers Could Gain From a Wider Roaming Pact
A wider roaming pact could help BSNL and Vi customers stay connected in places where their own operator has weak coverage. The benefit will depend on where roaming is available, which customers qualify and whether it covers calls and mobile data.
If your BSNL SIM works well at home but loses signal on the way to work, could it use Vi’s network for that stretch of the commute? The same question applies to a Vodafone Idea customer who struggles to make calls in a locality where BSNL has coverage. A wider roaming pact between the two operators could help in both situations. For customers, the difference might come down to whether their phone works in one place they visit every day.
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Key Highlights
BSNL added 6.26 lakh mobile connections in September 2026, taking its base to 9.43 crore.
Vi added 5.50 lakh mobile connections, including M2M. Brokerage analysis estimated a decline of around 3 lakh after excluding M2M connections.
BSNL’s Rs 2,799 Diwali offer provides 395 days of validity, while Vi’s Rs 35 prepaid add-on offers access to two regional OTT services for 28 days.
PTI reported on November 6 that BSNL was looking to extend its roaming arrangements with Vodafone Idea (Vi) to 12 or 13 additional telecom circles. CNBC-TV18 separately reported that it had initiated arrangements in 12 or 13 circles. The reports describe different stages of the expansion the operators have yet to clarify where customers can use the expanded roaming service, who qualifies and what it includes.
What TRAI’s September Data Says About BSNL and Vi
BSNL added 6.26 lakh mobile connections in September 2026, taking its base to 9.43 crore, according to the latest TRAI subscription report available as of November 8.
Its base grew 0.67% from August, the fastest rate among India’s four major mobile operators that month rural areas accounted for about 2.34 lakh of its net additions. Vi added 5.50 lakh mobile connections on TRAI’s headline measure, taking its base to 20.01 crore the total includes machine-to-machine (M2M) connections.
Vi’s own June-quarter results showed growth in its 4G and 5G base, which rose to 13.01 crore from 12.89 crore in the previous quarter that gives Vi a growing base of 4G and 5G subscribers to serve, while the September figures show why retaining existing customers still matters.
BSNL Customers Could Rely on Their SIM in More Places
BSNL’s recent prepaid plans cater to different kinds of users the Rs 202 plan offers 32 days of validity, 300 calling minutes and 5GB of high-speed data its Rs 2,799 Diwali offer includes 3GB of daily data and extends validity to 395 days for eligible recharges through November 30.
For someone weighing a recharge that lasts more than a year, coverage at home, at work and along the daily commute is part of the value that is where Vi’s network could help. A customer who keeps BSNL as a backup might switch to it as their primary SIM if roaming fills a recurring coverage gap. BSNL is also expanding its own 4G network.
PTI reported that it had received approval to install another 26,000 4G towers. Where Vi already has usable coverage, roaming could help some BSNL customers while that work continues.
Vodafone Idea Customers Could Have One More Reason to Stay
Vi’s new Rs 35 regional OTT add-on lets customers choose two of six streaming services, including ManoramaMAX, Chaupal and SonyLIV South the streaming benefit lasts 28 days, is available on mobile and requires an active Vi prepaid recharge with service validity which also includes 1GB of data valid for seven days.
A customer might like Vi’s recharge options but still consider porting if their phone regularly loses signal at work. If BSNL has usable coverage there and the location is included in the arrangement, that customer could keep the plan they already prefer. For Vi, the value of roaming is the chance to solve a coverage problem for an existing customer while it continues to invest in its own network.
What BSNL and Vi Customers Still Need to Know
The number of circles gives a sense of scale customers need to know whether their own locality or route is covered both operators should publish where roaming is available, which prepaid and postpaid customers qualify, whether it covers calls and mobile data, and whether phones connect automatically.
The clearest sign that the pact is working will be a change in how people use their phones.
A BSNL customer might start relying on a SIM they previously kept as a backup a Vodafone idea customer might renew a recharge they already like because they can finally make a call where they used to lose signal that is what wider coverage would look like in everyday use.
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FAQs
Are BSNL and Vi expanding their roaming agreement?
Yes, BSNL was looking to expand its roaming arrangements with Vodafone Idea (Vi) across 12 or 13 telecom circles.
How will the BSNL-Vi roaming agreement benefit customers?
The expanded roaming arrangement could help BSNL and Vi customers access coverage in areas where their primary operator has a weak signal, improving connectivity during commutes and travel.
Will BSNL customers be able to use Vi's network?
The proposed expansion could allow eligible BSNL customers to use Vi's network in more telecom circles. However, the operators have not clarified coverage areas or customer eligibility.
Can Vi customers also use BSNL's network through roaming?
The wider roaming arrangement could benefit Vi customers, especially in areas where BSNL has better coverage. The exact terms and availability of two-way roaming are not yet confirmed.
Will customers have to pay extra for BSNL-Vi roaming?
Neither operator has confirmed if the expanded roaming service will involve extra charges. Details on pricing and plan eligibility are still awaited.