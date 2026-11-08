If your BSNL SIM works well at home but loses signal on the way to work, could it use Vi’s network for that stretch of the commute? The same question applies to a Vodafone Idea customer who struggles to make calls in a locality where BSNL has coverage. A wider roaming pact between the two operators could help in both situations. For customers, the difference might come down to whether their phone works in one place they visit every day.

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Key Highlights BSNL added 6.26 lakh mobile connections in September 2026, taking its base to 9.43 crore.

Vi added 5.50 lakh mobile connections, including M2M. Brokerage analysis estimated a decline of around 3 lakh after excluding M2M connections.

BSNL’s Rs 2,799 Diwali offer provides 395 days of validity, while Vi’s Rs 35 prepaid add-on offers access to two regional OTT services for 28 days.

PTI reported on November 6 that BSNL was looking to extend its roaming arrangements with Vodafone Idea (Vi) to 12 or 13 additional telecom circles. CNBC-TV18 separately reported that it had initiated arrangements in 12 or 13 circles. The reports describe different stages of the expansion the operators have yet to clarify where customers can use the expanded roaming service, who qualifies and what it includes.

What TRAI’s September Data Says About BSNL and Vi

BSNL added 6.26 lakh mobile connections in September 2026, taking its base to 9.43 crore, according to the latest TRAI subscription report available as of November 8.

Its base grew 0.67% from August, the fastest rate among India’s four major mobile operators that month rural areas accounted for about 2.34 lakh of its net additions. Vi added 5.50 lakh mobile connections on TRAI’s headline measure, taking its base to 20.01 crore the total includes machine-to-machine (M2M) connections.