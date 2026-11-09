BSNL Brings New Rs 172, Rs 184 and Rs 190 Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has launched three new prepaid plans for the customers. These three plans come at Rs 172, Rs 184, and Rs 190. These plans were introduced by BSNL after a mandate from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). As per the TRAI mandate, these plans offer users a cheaper way to be active. TRAI basically asked the telcos to remove data from their plans and offer users option to recharge with plans which do not offer data and hence are cheaper. So these plans from BSNL are the same category, they do not bundle any data. Let us take a look at the complete benefits of these plans.

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BSNL Rs 172, Rs 184, and Rs 190 Prepaid Plans

BSNL Rs 172 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The average daily cost of using this plan becomes Rs 6.14 per day. The Rs 184 plan from BSNL comes with unlimited voice calling too, along with 100 SMS/day. Lastly, there is the Rs 190 plan which comes with 1 month of validity, and offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

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These plans from BSNL are the same as the plans you get from Jio, Airtel and Vi as well. All of the telcos have brough TRAI mandated prepaid packs for the users. These packs offer users a reliable way to stay active. It will hurt the ARPU (average revenue per user) growth of the Indian telecom operators, which has improved signficantly in a while. All the operators now understand that people who want to consume data, will anyway end up using it. Thus, for them, even if they recharge with these plans, they would eventually spend money on the prepaid data vouchers, for short-term data needs. These plans from BSNL are now live for the users, and can be recharged with. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom updates in India.