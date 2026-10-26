Why India’s IoT Growth Needs a New Approach to eSIM Connectivity

Adoption has come to dominate conversations on the Internet of Things (IoT): how many devices can be connected, how quickly industries can digitize, and which sectors are moving first. Yet as IoT matures, the defining challenge is no longer deployment alone, but how connected systems can be managed, secured and sustained at scale. This is where new IoT eSIM standards such as GSMA SGP.32 are changing the conversation. By enabling secure, centralized lifecycle management, they help enterprises reduce operational complexity and build more resilient connected ecosystems.

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Key Highlights Healthcare, logistics, EV charging and smart meters depend on reliable connectivity.

Enterprises need to manage connections throughout devices’ operational lifetimes.

Remote operator profile updates reduce the need for physical device access.

The byline highlights security, interoperability and resilience as priorities for scaling IoT.

India illustrates this shift clearly. Hospitals rely on connected monitoring systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging operators depend on live network availability, retail businesses process transactions through connected point-of-sale (POS) infrastructure, and logistics companies track fleets and assets in real time. As these deployments become larger and more distributed, enterprises must maintain visibility and control across devices that operate in multiple locations, under uneven network conditions, and often for years with minimal direct intervention. Smart energy meter deployment in India is one recent example of this challenge.

When these requirements are handled manually or across fragmented systems, they create operational bottlenecks at enterprise scale. As a result, the conversation around IoT orchestration is shifting from eSIM adoption to whether connectivity management can hold up over time.

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IoT growth strains eSIM models