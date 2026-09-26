Airtel eSIM Upgrade Explained Simply

Bharti Airtel, the second largest telecom operator in India, offers users the option to upgrade to eSIM simply. Whether you are a prepaid users or a postpaid user, you can convert your SIM card to eSIM service. You can not only upgrade to the eSIM service, but also transfer your SIM to new device. With eSIMs, your convenience goes to the next level. Mentioned below are all the steps with which you can upgrade to an eSIM without any stress.

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Airtel eSIM Upgrade: All the Steps

If you are an existing Airtel customer, just download the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone (available for both iOS and Android). Inside the Airtel app, you will be able to login with the phone number you own of Airtel. Just go to the ‘Home’ page and scroll down to ‘Shortcuts’. Then just click on the ‘Upgrade to eSIM’ icon and initiate the eSIM request. Just choose your device, by selecting either ‘this device’ or ‘another device’ based on your preference. Then just enter your 32-digit EID number for the same device.

Next, you will be sent an OTP by Airtel. Then Airtel will call you to complete the verification of this move. The call will be made by Airtel within 10 minutes of you putting in the request. After the verification, your eSIM request will be completely submitted and will be ready to be configured. Then just depending on the phone you have, download the eSIM in the appropriate steps to it. The eSIM will get activated within 2 hours of the profile being downloaded to your phone.