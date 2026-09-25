Redmi 17C 5G is Coming to India on this Date

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 17 5G in India along with the Redmi Note 17 5G and Redmi Note 17 Pro devices. The brand is now focused on another launch under the Redmi brand. We are talking about the Redmi 17C 5G. The device has already launched globally in three colours. It has a pretty standard design, and we do not expect any changes in the specifications for India. Xiaomi has also teased the design of the phone for the Indian market, and it seems to be the same as the global variant. Let us take a look at the launch date of the phone in India.

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Redmi 17C 5G India Launch Date

Redmi 17C 5G will launch in India on October 1, 2026. The brand has confirmed this via a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The Redmi 17C 5G appears to have a rectangular camera island, which is slightly raised. It has two vertifcally arranged camera sensors paired with an LED flash. At the front, there is a water drop notch which will house the selfie sensor.

For the unaware, Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi 17C 5G in Singapore in August 2026. It started there with a base 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will launch in India in three colours as well including Brown, Black and Purple. The Redmi 17C 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and up to 810nits of brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and there is a microSD card slot here as well.