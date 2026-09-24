Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Goes Official: Full Details Here

Xiaomi has announced the Xiaomi 18 Pro series in China. This includes two phones – Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. Both these devices are powerful flagships, and will compete against the Vivo X500 Pro and OPPO Find X10 Pro devices. They feature the latest chips from Qualcomm announced recently, and the devices will be available in four colour options. There is a LEICA tuned triple camera setup at the rear. Let us take a look at the complete list of specifications of price for the Xiaomi 18 Pro series.

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Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications (Full)

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max both run on Android 17 based HyperOS 4 out of the box. The Xiaomi 18 Pro packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 4000nits of peak brightness. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max on the other hand features a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. There is a new Privacy Display functionality. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max both pack a 2.7-inch and a 2.9-inch AMOLED displays with same refresh rate and a peak brightness as the main screen.

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The Xiaomi 18 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC. These processors are built on the 2nm process. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max feature a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, there is a 50MP sensor at the front. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max comes with a 8500mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a 7000mAh battery. There is a 100W fast-charging (wired) and a 50W wireless charging. For authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well.