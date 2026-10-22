OPPO Find X10 Series Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO has launched the OPPO Find X10 series in India. This is for the first time that India has a smartphone which features all three 200MP sensors at the back. OPPO is also bringing the Teleconverter kit with the Find X10 series to India. There are two phones – OPPO Find X10 and the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max. These two devices are the ones which just launched, and they are going to be one of the best camera options for consumers here. The Find X10 Pro Max is available in two colours, meanwhile the Find X10 is available in three colours. Take a look at the price and specifications below.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



OPPO Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max Price in India

OPPO Find X10 starts in India with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 1,39,999. Then there is the higher end 12GB + 512GB variant priced at Rs 1,69,999. On the other hand, there is the 12GB of RAM + 512GB of internal storage variant priced at Rs 1,99,999. OPPO has also launched the Hasselblad Telephoto Converter kit is priced at Rs 24,999. The company has partnered with IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI Cards for providing a 15% cashback.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

OPPO Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max Specifications in India

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max is the first phone to feature three 200MP sensors at the back in India. It will also support the new OPPO Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for enhanced photography. They will run ColorOS 17, based on Android 17 out of the box. The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max packs the Dimensity 9600 Pro meanwhile the Find X10 has the Dimensity 9600M. Both the devices have advanced vapor chamber cooling to help sustain performance under demanding workloads.