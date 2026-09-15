Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G First Impressions and Design

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G in India. This variant sits below the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G, and above the Redmi Note 17 5G. So it is positioned as the value buy in terms of power and experience in the new Note series. The pricing details of the phone have been revealed. The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G has launched in India in two memory variants. The base variant comes with 8GB + 128GB for Rs 36,999 and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 39,999. We got a look at the design of the device at the demo zone created by Xiaomi during the launch event. Here are the first impressions and the design of the device for you to look at.

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Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Design

From afar, the design looks like that of a premium phone. The feel, though, is not that premium, since it is a plastic back at the end of the day. Regardless, the phone has a flat frame, and the bezels are almost symmetrical on the display. It has a 6.83-inch display, and the buttons including the power button and the volume rockers are on the right. There is nothing on the left. The top features a set of speakers, but also IR blaster, which converts your phone into a remote. At the bottom, there is yet another speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a SIM card slot. The device has rounded corners, and a flat frame. The camera island at the rear features two camera sensors, and an LED flash. I am holding the Purple variant of the phone in this photo. There is also a black and blue variant available.