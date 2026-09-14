iOS 27 Available in India: How to Download on Eligible iPhones

After a long wait, Apple is bringing its iOS 27 update to all users, including iPhone users in India. This year, major AI updates are expected along with improved UI animations, especially as the controversial Liquid Glass takes its final form after bug fixes. iOS 27 is speculated to be a direct response to the Android 17 update announced a few months ago. Today, Apple is said to begin a global rollout, possibly after 10:30 pm IST, with iPhones in India starting to receive the update.

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Key Highlights Apple is rolling out iOS 27 to eligible iPhones globally.

Indian iPhone users should receive the update today.

iOS 27 brings major Apple Intelligence and AI improvements.

Siri is expected to become more capable with deeper AI integration.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, S27 Plus, S27 Pro: Specs Leaked

Apple iOS 27 Update Is Coming to Indian iPhones Today – What to Expect.

Apple is gearing up to launch iOS 27, one of the most anticipated OS updates, after many complained about bugs in iOS 26. So far, through iOS 26.1.2, Apple has fixed most bugs, especially around the Liquid display feature.

Siri AI

Much of the anticipation around iOS 27 centers on the introduction of Apple Intelligence, with rumours suggesting Apple plans to upgrade its AI capabilities as AI integrates into Siri with an all-new Siri AI that adds more capabilities than the previous generation.

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Siri will no longer be just a standard iPhone assistant for setting alarms or following basic commands. With AI integration, Siri AI will let you interact with your phone through your commands.