Average Revenue per GB of Wireless Data Drops 10.59 Percent to Rs 8.02 in FY26: TRAI

The average revenue realization per GB of wireless data declined 10.59 percent to Rs 8.02 in 2025-26 from Rs 8.97 in the previous financial year (2024-25), even as wireless data consumption continued to surge, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

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Reference: Access With Affordability Must Be a Right in Every Industry, Says Scindia

Reference: IMC 2025: PM Says 1GB Data Costs Less Than Cup of Tea

Data Usage Surges, Revenue Per GB Falls

TRAI, in its The Indian Telecom Services—Yearly Performance Indicators report for 2025-26 released on Monday, October 5, 2026, said total wireless data usage rose 24.74 percent to 2,85,376 petabytes (PB) from 2,28,779 PB in 2024-25. Revenue from wireless data usage increased 11.53 percent to Rs 2,39,874 crore from Rs 2,15,078 crore.

Wireless Data Subscriber Base Expands

The number of wireless data subscribers increased 9.29 percent to 1,026.75 million as of March 2026 from 939.51 million a year earlier. Average wireless data usage per wireless data subscriber per month rose 18.49 percent to 25.51 GB from 21.53 GB.

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Internet Subscriber Base Crosses 1.09 Billion

Overall internet subscriptions increased 12.76 percent to 1,092.79 million at the end of March 2026 from 969.10 million a year earlier. Broadband subscribers rose 12.90 percent to 1,065.88 million, while narrowband subscribers increased 7.72 percent to 26.91 million.

Wireless ARPU Rises 3.59 Percent

Wireless service ARPU rose 3.59 percent to Rs 180.73 per month in 2025-26 from Rs 174.46 in 2024-25. Prepaid ARPU stood at Rs 190.66 per month, while postpaid ARPU was Rs 119.76. Average monthly minutes of usage (MOUs) per subscriber stood at 950, with postpaid users recording 305 minutes and prepaid users 1,055 minutes.