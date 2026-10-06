Jio Platforms IPO Date Leaks, Earlier Than Expected

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is soon expected to go live with its IPO (Initial Public Offering). The IPO from the telecom operator will be India’s largest, with Jio raising $3.8 billion. The company is expected to be valued between $130-170 billion after its listing on the stock exchanges. The expected date of the IPO in the earlier reports was November 2, or some time around that. However, a fresh report suggests that Jio IPO will take place on October 21, 2026. The shares are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges of India on October 28, 2026. The development of the new date has been shared by Reuters.

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Where Will the Money Raised by Jio IPO Go?

Reliance Jio will use the funds raised via IPO for reducing debt. The company would like to reduce debt with the funds raised. Jio IPO will bring in money through fresh issue of shares. The old shares are not being exchanged in the market. The existing investors will retain their stake in the company. Jio has taken investments from global giants including Google, Meta, and more. The company plans to expand in the AI (artificial intelligence), cloud and enterprise network business.

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Reliance Jio has not officially commented on the same. Much recently, it was circulated online that Jio Platforms IPO roadshows have finally concluded. The roadshows were led by Akasha Ambani and Isha Ambani, son and daugther of Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries. Akash Ambani is also the chairman of Jio Platforms, and is going to lead the company once it is listed in the stock exchanges.