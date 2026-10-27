Apple to Replace Inner Display Worth Rs 149000 for iPhone Duo

Apple’s first new foldable, the iPhone Duo, came under the spotlight after its folding inner display was damaged within a few days of use. On paper, the Apple iPhone Duo’s inner display replacement costs Rs 1,49,900. With the AppleCare+ Plan costing Rs 51,900 in India, the replacement drops to Rs 8,900. Still, many buyers worldwide have reported the folding display issue. Apple responded to customer concerns, saying a few Apple iPhone Duo units have this issue.

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Key Highlights Apple is now promising to replace the iPhone Duo’s inner display for customers facing issues with their new iPhone Duo.

Apple iPhone Duo reportedly costs around Rs 1,49,000 to replace in India.

The Apple iPhone Duo is the fourth-highest-priced model, with the base iPhone Duo at around Rs 2,99,900.

They will replace the display if affected customers contact the Apple service team as soon as possible. Here is what we know so far:

Also Read: Apple to Launch Touchscreen MacBook Pro This Week

Apple Responds to iPhone Duo Inner Display Issues, Promises Replacements for Affected Users

Following the official sale of the Apple iPhone Duo, which starts on October 23, 2026, many Apple fans worldwide shared their excitement about upgrading to the first-ever folding iPhone.

The response was also huge in India. Despite being the fourth most expensive market for buying an iPhone Duo, Indian Apple lovers showed interest in upgrading.

Reports claim the iPhone Duo went out of stock in just 15 minutes after the sale went live in India

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However, things didn’t go well for Apple iPhone Duo customers after purchase.