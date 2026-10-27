Apple to Replace Inner Display Worth Rs 149000 for iPhone Duo

Apple’s first new foldable, the iPhone Duo, came under the spotlight after its folding inner display was damaged within a few days of use. On paper, the Apple iPhone Duo’s inner display replacement costs Rs 1,49,900. With the AppleCare+ Plan costing Rs 51,900 in India, the replacement drops to Rs 8,900. Still, many buyers worldwide have reported the folding display issue. Apple responded to customer concerns, saying a few Apple iPhone Duo units have this issue.
They will replace the display if affected customers contact the Apple service team as soon as possible. Here is what we know so far:
The response was also huge in India. Despite being the fourth most expensive market for buying an iPhone Duo, Indian Apple lovers showed interest in upgrading.
However, things didn’t go well for Apple iPhone Duo customers after purchase.
Many phones had display issues, and the company urged affected users to contact it for a replacement. Apple shared a statement about the folding issues, sharing:
“We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of the phones and urged affected users to contact the company for a replacement.
Although Apple has not said whether the repair will be free, contact an authorized Apple service center immediately to report the inner display issue, since Apple has promised a replacement.
Also, note that Apple has only acknowledged replacement support for inner display damage, so any other damage to the iPhone Duo will incur the replacement price per the iPhone Duo replacement cost sheet.
Also Read: Apple Limits iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Purchases to 2 Units
Apple iPhone Duo – Specification, Features and India Price
Apple iPhone Duo is the world’s first foldable iPhone, launched globally in September, with an official sale date set for October 23, 2026.
The iPhone Duo runs a customized version of iOS 17 to support its inner and outer display dimensions.
However, some users have complained about optimization flaws, including apps that don’t launch or work seamlessly with the iPhone Duo’s dimensions.
The iPhone Duo has a 5.4-inch outer display with a nano-texture finish and support for a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.
Inside, a 7.6-inch foldable display also supports 120Hz. It features an anti-reflective coating that gives it a matte finish and hides the center crease.
Under the hood, the Apple iPhone Duo runs on the latest flagship A20 Pro chipset, built on the new 2nm process, with 12GB of RAM and up to 2TB of NVMe storage.
On the camera front, you get a dual-pill-shaped rear camera setup with a 48MP main fusion sensor and a 48MP ultrawide sensor, skipping the variable-aperture lens found on the Apple iPhone 18 Pro models, while the front has a 12MP selfie shooter.
On the battery front, Apple promises up to 31 hours of video playback with the inner display.
Using the outer display, it can last up to 44 hours. You can charge the Apple iPhone Duo with 25W MagSafe Qi1 wireless charging and faster wired charging that promises 0-50% charge in just 20 minutes.
Apple iPhone Duo is selling in India starting at Rs 2,99,900, making India the fourth most expensive market. The same iPhone Duo sells in other countries like the USA for $1999, which is only around Rs 1,90,000 in India.
Image Credits: Pubity
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FAQs
What is the Apple iPhone Duo inner display issue?
Some Apple iPhone Duo users have reported damage to the foldable inner display within days of use. Apple has acknowledged an issue affecting a small number of units.
Will Apple replace the iPhone Duo’s damaged inner display?
Apple said affected customers should contact its service team about the inner display issue. Customers should confirm replacement eligibility directly with Apple.
What is the iPhone Duo inner display replacement cost in India?
The inner display replacement reportedly costs Rs 1,49,900 in India without AppleCare+. Repair costs may vary based on damage and Apple's assessment.
How much does iPhone Duo display replacement cost with AppleCare+?
With the AppleCare+ plan costing Rs 51,900 in India, the display replacement charge is Rs 8,900. Customers should check the applicable terms and service charges with Apple.
Is the iPhone Duo inner display replacement free?
Apple has not confirmed whether replacements for affected units will be free. Customers with the reported issue should contact Apple Support or an authorised service center to confirm eligibility and any charges.