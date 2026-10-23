Apple Limits iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Purchases to 2 Units

Cupertino giant Apple is reportedly blocking customers from buying more than two units of its latest iPhone Duo foldable flagships, which are available as of today. Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro models in September and put them on sale on September 18, 2026. However, reports suggest Apple is limiting purchases to the 18 Pro Max models.

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Key Highlights Apple reportedly limits purchases to two units per order for selected iPhone models. Similar purchase limits have reportedly been observed for the iPhone 17 Pro series.

Apple iPhone Duo availability may be pushing some Indian buyers to grey-market sellers, with additional premiums reportedly reaching Rs 50,000 over the selling price.

Eligible buyers of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo can unlock additional bank offers, no-cost EMI, and additional discounts when purchasing through participating retailers.

Apple Restricts Buying Two Units of its iPhone 18 Pro Models

Apple is reportedly limiting purchases to two units of its recently launched iPhone 18 Pro flagship models, amid shipment constraints and RAM and storage shortages.

Where does the iPhone buying restriction apply? We have tried to make purchases on the Apple Store and also through its online retailer, Flipkart, where if you try to add more than two iPhone 18 Pro models or even the Apple iPhone Duo, then you will get a message that “Only 2 units(s) can be added per order”

We’ve noticed the same restriction applies to the Apple iPhone 17 Pro models. Apple has not yet shared an official policy limiting users to buying more than 2 units. We will have to wait for Apple to confirm this officially.