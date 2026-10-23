Apple Limits iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Purchases to 2 Units

Cupertino giant Apple is reportedly blocking customers from buying more than two units of its latest iPhone Duo foldable flagships, which are available as of today. Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro models in September and put them on sale on September 18, 2026. However, reports suggest Apple is limiting purchases to the 18 Pro Max models.
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Key Highlights
Apple reportedly limits purchases to two units per order for selected iPhone models. Similar purchase limits have reportedly been observed for the iPhone 17 Pro series.
Apple iPhone Duo availability may be pushing some Indian buyers to grey-market sellers, with additional premiums reportedly reaching Rs 50,000 over the selling price.
Eligible buyers of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo can unlock additional bank offers, no-cost EMI, and additional discounts when purchasing through participating retailers.
Apple Restricts Buying Two Units of its iPhone 18 Pro Models
Apple is reportedly limiting purchases to two units of its recently launched iPhone 18 Pro flagship models, amid shipment constraints and RAM and storage shortages.
Where does the iPhone buying restriction apply? We have tried to make purchases on the Apple Store and also through its online retailer, Flipkart, where if you try to add more than two iPhone 18 Pro models or even the Apple iPhone Duo, then you will get a message that “Only 2 units(s) can be added per order”
We’ve noticed the same restriction applies to the Apple iPhone 17 Pro models. Apple has not yet shared an official policy limiting users to buying more than 2 units. We will have to wait for Apple to confirm this officially.
How Can I Buy More Than Two Units of Apple iPhone 18 Models?
Apple limits purchases of the iPhone 18 and iPhone Duo to two units. To buy more than two units, use a different account or a family member’s account, since the restriction applies per person.
Your ability to buy the Apple iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models depends on stock availability.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro models are available for purchase online, while the Apple iPhone Duo still has limited stock. According to a recent report, Apple has allocated around 6000 iPhone Duo units to India.
This is fueling the grey market in India, where some reports suggest the Apple iPhone Duo is being purchased through the grey market at an additional Rs 50,000.
The Apple iPhone Duo is currently available in two colours: Starlight and Midnight.
Apple iPhone Duo and Apple iPhone 18 Pro India Price
In India, the Apple iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900. You can also opt for three higher-storage variants: 512GB for Rs 3,24,900, 1TB for Rs 3,74,900, and the top-end 2TB for Rs 4,49,900.
Additional bank offers are available when you purchase through American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank credit cards. You can buy the new Apple iPhone Duo with up to 12 months of No-Cost EMI, plus an additional Rs 7,000 off.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro model starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the base 256GB, and the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,89,900. The top-end 1TB Storage Variant is priced at Rs 2,39,900, and the 2TB storage variant is priced at Rs 3,14,900.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the base 256GB variant. The 512GB variant costs Rs 2,04,900. The top-end models with 1TB storage cost Rs 2,54,900, and the 2TB model costs Rs 3,29,900.
Image Credits: Andrewjclare, Mukul Sharma
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FAQs
Is Apple limiting purchases of the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models?
Apple is limiting purchases to two units per order for selected iPhone models, including the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro series. Apple has not confirmed a broader purchase restriction policy.
Why is Apple reportedly limiting purchases of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo to 2 units?
The restriction on Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo purchases may be due to limited stock, shipment constraints, and shortages of RAM and storage components. Apple has not confirmed the reason for the limit.
How many iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 Pro units can a customer buy in one order?
Customers may be limited to two units per order for Apple iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple iPhone Duo.
Does the two-unit purchase limit also apply to the iPhone 17 Pro models?
The restriction has reportedly been observed on the iPhone 17 Pro models as well. However, Apple has not officially confirmed how widespread it is.
Why is the Apple iPhone Duo reportedly selling at higher prices in the grey market?
Limited availability and strong demand may contribute to higher grey-market prices. Some reports say buyers in India pay an extra Rs 50,000, though prices vary between sellers.