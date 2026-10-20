Apple iPhone Duo Shortage Fuels India’s Grey Market

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is attracting buyers in India even before its official retail launch. The iPhone Duo, priced at Rs 2,99,900, is scheduled to go on sale on October 23.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • Around 6,000 iPhone Duo units reportedly expected in India’s first week.
  • Grey-market sellers are reportedly charging Rs 30,000–Rs 50,000 extra.
  • Apple’s official Indian starting price is Rs 2,99,900.

Related Coverage
apple iphone17 sale amazon vs flipkart compared Apple iPhone 17 Discount on Flipkart Ends Today: Check Price appleiphoneduo pre orders begin in india image credits javier lacort (x@lacort) Apple iPhone Duo Pre-Orders Begin in India iphoneduo repaircost for india better buy newiphone18pro image credits onyinyechu8p, phonenurd iPhone Duo Repair Cost for India: Better Buy New iPhone 18 Pro

However, limited initial supplies are making it difficult for some customers to secure the device. A new report says Apple expects only around 6,000 units to reach India during the first week.

The shortage is reportedly pushing some buyers towards grey-market sellers.
These sellers are sourcing phones from markets such as Dubai and Singapore.
Customers seeking an early unit may reportedly pay up to Rs 50,000 above the official price.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Discount on Flipkart Ends Today: Check Price

Apple iPhone Duo Shortage Fuels India’s Grey Market

India is experiencing a shortage of the iPhone Duo foldable. This shortage is pushing some buyers to pay more to get the device before it officially hits stores.

The iPhone Duo costs Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB version. It is scheduled to go on sale on October 23.

Apple expects 6,000 units to be available in India during the first week. This small number is making it hard for shops to meet customer demand. Some smaller shops are unsure whether they will receive any stock for the release.

Also Read: Redmi K100 China Launch Confirmed for October 27