Apple iPhone Duo Shortage Fuels India’s Grey Market
Apple’s iPhone Duo is reportedly facing limited initial supply in India, encouraging grey-market sellers to charge premiums of up to Rs 50,000. Buyers should check authorised retail availability before paying extra for early access.
However, limited initial supplies are making it difficult for some customers to secure the device. A new report says Apple expects only around 6,000 units to reach India during the first week.
The shortage is reportedly pushing some buyers towards grey-market sellers.
These sellers are sourcing phones from markets such as Dubai and Singapore.
Customers seeking an early unit may reportedly pay up to Rs 50,000 above the official price.
Apple iPhone Duo Shortage Fuels India’s Grey Market
India is experiencing a shortage of the iPhone Duo foldable. This shortage is pushing some buyers to pay more to get the device before it officially hits stores.
The iPhone Duo costs Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB version. It is scheduled to go on sale on October 23.
Apple expects 6,000 units to be available in India during the first week. This small number is making it hard for shops to meet customer demand. Some smaller shops are unsure whether they will receive any stock for the release.
Sellers get the devices from Dubai and Singapore, where they may be available earlier than in India. People pay more because they want the device, not for extra features or a better warranty.
Buying from the grey market carries risks because these sellers aren’t part of Apple’s official stores.
Buyers purchasing them might get a device without an Indian invoice or the same support and warranty as official stores.
This shortage matters because Apple has called the iPhone Duo its most expensive iPhone.
The foldable design and large screen are meant for people who want a high-end phone that’s easy to carry yet still offers a larger display for work and watching. The report says some early buyers are also excited to get Apple’s design as soon as possible.
Apple has not officially confirmed whether the report’s stock numbers are accurate.
The company also didn’t answer Mint’s question about supply. So the 6,000-unit figure and the grey-market prices should be seen as estimates, not statements from Apple.
For people who want to buy the iPhone Duo, the choice is between waiting for stock to become available or paying more for an early unofficial purchase. Pre-order times and delivery dates may vary by shop, storage size, and location.
Checking the Apple Store and authorized partners is the safer choice to see if the phone is available.
The supply situation might change as Apple and its factories send phones. Until then, people should not assume grey-market prices are the prices in India. The official price is still Rs 2,99,900. Paying extra to get the phone sooner might not be worth it.
Image Credits: (X- @emkwan)
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FAQs
What is the iPhone Duo price in India?
The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant.
When does the iPhone Duo go on sale in India?
Apple has scheduled its official retail launch for October 23, 2026.
How many iPhone Duo units are expected in India initially?
Mint reports that around 6,000 units may be available nationwide in the first week. Apple has not officially confirmed this figure.
How much extra are grey-market sellers reportedly charging?
The reported premium ranges from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 above the official price, depending on the seller and availability.
Is it safe to buy the iPhone Duo from the grey market?
It carries additional risks, including uncertain invoices, warranty coverage and regional compatibility. Buying through Apple or an authorised retailer is generally the safer option.