Apple iPhone 17 Discount on Flipkart Ends Today: Check Price

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is nearing its final hours, giving shoppers another opportunity to buy Apple’s iPhone 17 at a reduced price. The deal is drawing attention because the iPhone 17 combines Apple’s A19 chipset with a dual 48-megapixel rear camera system.

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Key Highlights iPhone 17 256GB listed at Rs 86,999 during the sale.

Eligible bank discount may bring it to Rs 81,999.

Exchange value varies by device and condition.

However, the lowest advertised price depends on more than the phone’s sale listing. Eligible bank discounts and trade-in benefits can further lower the effective cost.

Buyers without a qualifying card or an eligible old phone may pay considerably more. The offer is also time-sensitive and ends at midnight today, October 18. Before ordering, customers should check the current listing and the final checkout amount.

iPhone 17 Discount Ends Today on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 17 is one of the phones that many people are watching during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

The 256GB iPhone 17 is listed at Rs 86,999, down from its normal price of Rs 99,900, according to the Deal coverage. Bank discounts and exchange offers may further reduce the cost, but the final price depends on the buyer’s eligibility.

The sale ends at midnight on October 18, so this offer is only available for a limited time. Buyers should check the product page and checkout details before buying, as prices and stock levels can change.

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