Apple iPhone 17 Discount on Flipkart Ends Today: Check Price
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale offers the iPhone 17 at a reduced listed price, with eligible bank and exchange benefits potentially lowering the effective cost. Check the final checkout price before the reported midnight sale deadline.
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is nearing its final hours, giving shoppers another opportunity to buy Apple’s iPhone 17 at a reduced price. The deal is drawing attention because the iPhone 17 combines Apple’s A19 chipset with a dual 48-megapixel rear camera system.
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Key Highlights
iPhone 17 256GB listed at Rs 86,999 during the sale.
However, the lowest advertised price depends on more than the phone’s sale listing. Eligible bank discounts and trade-in benefits can further lower the effective cost.
Buyers without a qualifying card or an eligible old phone may pay considerably more. The offer is also time-sensitive and ends at midnight today, October 18. Before ordering, customers should check the current listing and the final checkout amount.
iPhone 17 Discount Ends Today on Flipkart
Apple iPhone 17 is one of the phones that many people are watching during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.
The 256GB iPhone 17 is listed at Rs 86,999, down from its normal price of Rs 99,900, according to the Deal coverage. Bank discounts and exchange offers may further reduce the cost, but the final price depends on the buyer’s eligibility.
The sale ends at midnight on October 18, so this offer is only available for a limited time. Buyers should check the product page and checkout details before buying, as prices and stock levels can change.
You can also get a price by trading in an older phone. Flipkart says you can receive up to Rs 85,100 in exchange value.
That is the highest possible figure and not guaranteed for everyone. The value you get depends on your phone’s model, condition, exchange eligibility, and any applicable bonus.
For example, the coverage says an iPhone 14 can be exchanged for Rs 27,850. Adding the Rs 5,000 bank discount could lower the iPhone 17’s price to about Rs 54,149. This is an example; people with a different phone, a damaged phone or no eligible bank card will have a different final price.
What Does the iPhone 17 Offer?
The iPhone 17 runs on Apple’s A19 chip and features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion support and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen delivers smooth scrolling and animations, and the OLED panel provides high contrast and vivid colours.
For photos, the iPhone 17 has a 48-megapixel Fusion camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the back. It also has an 18-megapixel camera with Centre Stage for selfies and video calls. Apple Intelligence features work on the iPhone 17. The phone runs iOS 26.
The iPhone 17 has Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. These features make it a premium iPhone, not an entry-level device. Buyers should still use a protective case and not think water resistance is permanent.
The iPhone 17 deal is worth considering if you already plan to buy the iPhone 17 and can get bank or exchange benefits. The key number is the price shown at checkout, not the effective price shown in the ads.
If you don’t have a card or device to exchange, compare the sale price with other retailers before buying. Also check the storage size, seller details, delivery date, warranty information, and return conditions.
The smartphone deal can be attractive. The savings depend on conditions. Confirm every discount in the cart. Buy only if the final price fits your budget.
Image Credits: Cartidise
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FAQs
What is the iPhone 17 price on Flipkart during the sale?
The 256GB model is listed at Rs 86,999 in the reported deal. The price may change, so check the live listing.
How can buyers get the iPhone 17 for Rs 81,999?
Eligible Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit card users may receive an additional Rs 5,000 discount, subject to offer terms.
Can the iPhone 17 cost less than Rs 55,000 with an exchange?
It may, in the cited example, when an eligible iPhone 14 exchange value and the bank discount are both applied. The actual exchange value varies.
When does the Flipkart sale offer end?
The linked report says the sale ends at midnight on October 18. Check the live sale page for any changes.
What are the main iPhone 17 specifications?
It features Apple’s A19 chipset, a 6.3-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 48MP main and ultra-wide rear cameras.