Apple iPhone 18 With A20 Chipset to Be Pushed Till March 2027

After launching the Apple iPhone 18 Pro models, including the iPhone 18 Pro 5G and iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G, in September, Apple has delayed the launch of the standard iPhone 18 5G, as well as other models such as the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2. According to leaks, the standard iPhone 18 will be delayed until March 2027.

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Key Highlights New details about the Apple iPhone 18 have surfaced online, suggesting its launch could be pushed to March 2027.

Apple iPhone 18 will launch alongside other models, including the iPhone 18e and the next thinnest iPhone, the iPhone Air 2.

Apple iPhone 18 is speculated to use the new A20 chip, with a dual-camera setup, and will skip the third telephoto sensor.

The next iPhone will feature the new A20 chipset with up to 9GB of RAM, an upgraded C2 modem chipset, a larger battery, and a new color palette.

Here are the features and hardware specifications of the new Apple iPhone 18.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Duo Pre-Orders Begin in India

Apple iPhone 18 Expected Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Confirmation

Apple iPhone 18 is expected to feature a new design inspired by the current iPhone 18 Pro 5G.

It will feature a dual-camera setup, skipping the third rear telephoto sensor. On the front, it will feature a small Dynamic Island notch, increasing the screen-to-body ratio on the standard iPhone 18. Let’s look at the leaked specifications and features.

Display

On the display front, the Apple iPhone 18 is expected to feature the same 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display as the previous year’s flagship, the Apple iPhone 17, with support for a faster 120Hz refresh rate.