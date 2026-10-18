Apple iPhone 18 With A20 Chipset to Be Pushed Till March 2027
Apple’s next flagship, the iPhone 18 5G, could launch in March 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2. The iPhone 18 will feature the A20 chipset, a dual-rear camera, and a small dynamic island on the front. Here is what we know so far:
After launching the Apple iPhone 18 Pro models, including the iPhone 18 Pro 5G and iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G, in September, Apple has delayed the launch of the standard iPhone 18 5G, as well as other models such as the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2. According to leaks, the standard iPhone 18 will be delayed until March 2027.
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Key Highlights
New details about the Apple iPhone 18 have surfaced online, suggesting its launch could be pushed to March 2027.
Apple iPhone 18 will launch alongside other models, including the iPhone 18e and the next thinnest iPhone, the iPhone Air 2.
Apple iPhone 18 is speculated to use the new A20 chip, with a dual-camera setup, and will skip the third telephoto sensor.
Apple iPhone 18 Expected Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Confirmation
Apple iPhone 18 is expected to feature a new design inspired by the current iPhone 18 Pro 5G.
It will feature a dual-camera setup, skipping the third rear telephoto sensor. On the front, it will feature a small Dynamic Island notch, increasing the screen-to-body ratio on the standard iPhone 18. Let’s look at the leaked specifications and features.
Display
On the display front, the Apple iPhone 18 is expected to feature the same 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display as the previous year’s flagship, the Apple iPhone 17, with support for a faster 120Hz refresh rate.
Compared to the iPhone 17, the iPhone 18 will feature a small Dynamic Island notch at the top, increasing the screen-to-body ratio.
Regarding the processor, the Apple iPhone 18 is expected to feature the new A20 chip.
This 2nm-based chipset offers improved efficiency over the A19 chipset in the iPhone 17.
Reports also suggest the iPhone 18’s A20 chipset will feature a powerful dual 16-core NPU, making the iPhone 18 a strong contender for AI processing among flagships.
Alongside the faster, more efficient chipset, leaks suggest the iPhone 18 will have 9GB, or possibly 12GB, of RAM. Storage will be available in two variants: 256GB and 512GB.
Camera
On the camera front, the Apple iPhone 18 is speculated to get a dual rear camera setup, skipping the telephoto lens and keeping the main 48MP fusion camera with a 48MP ultrawide.
However, we don’t have confirmation on whetheron whether the Apple iPhone 18 will include an aperture camera lens.
For selfies, the Apple iPhone 18 will still retain its 18MP selfie camera.
Connectivity Chipset Upgrade
While the new design includes an upgraded chipset and display, the Apple iPhone 18 is also speculated to get an upgraded modem. Apple will include its own built-in C2 modem, offering improved connectivity without consuming much battery.
Battery
The Apple iPhone 17 has a 3692 mAh battery. We speculate the iPhone 18’s battery will exceed 4,000 mAh.
With an improved 2nm-based A20 chipset, the iPhone 18 should offer better battery performance than the iPhone 17.