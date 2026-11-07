Haiwaan, Minions and Monsters: Best OTT Releases This Week

This Diwali weekend, top OTT releases are streaming on major platforms like Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Netflix. Whether you’re in the mood for Bollywood, Tollywood, or Mollywood movies or TV shows, we have options. Some popular OTT releases include The Vvaan – Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamanna Bhatia. We will also watch Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s Haiwaan; Dulquer Salmaan’s new Malayalam movie, I’m Game; the Tamil release Meesaya Murukku 2; and a new Minions and Monsters movie available on OTT this weekend.

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Key Highlights

  • We have got you covered with a new set of the best OTT releases, including movies and TV shows to stream this weekend,
  • You can stream the new movies and TV shows on platforms like SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.
  • The top 5 OTT releases include movies in different languages, such as The Vvaan - Force of the Forest, Haiwaan, I’m Game, Meesaya Murukku 2, and Minions and Monsters Movie.

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Whether you love thrillers, suspense, or laugh-filled comedy, we have you covered this weekend with the best OTT releases across all genres. This week, we also have the best OTT releases in multiple regional languages—Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam—plus one from Hollywood.

Also Read: From Mirzapur to Obsession: Best OTT Releases This Week

1. The Vvaan – Force of the Forest

haiwaan minions and monsters best ott releases thisweek

  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra, Arunabh Kumar
  • Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamanna Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, Manish Paul, Sunil Grover
  • OTT Release Date: November 06, 2026

Released yesterday, the new thriller The Vvaan – Force of the Forest stars prominent actors, including Sidharth Malhotra and Tamanna Bhatia.