Haiwaan, Minions and Monsters: Best OTT Releases This Week

This Diwali weekend, top OTT releases are streaming on major platforms like Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Netflix. Whether you’re in the mood for Bollywood, Tollywood, or Mollywood movies or TV shows, we have options. Some popular OTT releases include The Vvaan – Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamanna Bhatia. We will also watch Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s Haiwaan; Dulquer Salmaan’s new Malayalam movie, I’m Game; the Tamil release Meesaya Murukku 2; and a new Minions and Monsters movie available on OTT this weekend.

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Whether you love thrillers, suspense, or laugh-filled comedy, we have you covered this weekend with the best OTT releases across all genres. This week, we also have the best OTT releases in multiple regional languages—Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam—plus one from Hollywood.

Also Read: From Mirzapur to Obsession: Best OTT Releases This Week

Released yesterday, the new thriller The Vvaan – Force of the Forest stars prominent actors, including Sidharth Malhotra and Tamanna Bhatia.

The story follows an urban man who, stuck in rational thought, disregards a forbidden forest in his village. This awakens the divine goddess, who appears and blesses him with powers to become a savior for the people.

2. Haiwaan

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya

Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya OTT Release Date: November 06, 2026

SonyLIV is streaming Haiwaan this weekend, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s OTT debut.

The new thriller is a remake inspired by the famous Mollywood Malayalam movie Oppam. Haiwaan is a suspense thriller about a visually impaired man who appears as the prime suspect in a murder committed by a psychotic killer.

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He works as a lift operator in a residential building and is determined to find the real killer and clear his name.

Also Read: From DC, VisionQuest to Aasha: Best OTT Release this Week

3. I’m Game

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Director: Nahas Hidayath, Rohith Chandrasekhar, Faseel Siddique, Nahas Hidhayath

Nahas Hidayath, Rohith Chandrasekhar, Faseel Siddique, Nahas Hidhayath Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir

Dulquer Salmaan, Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir OTT Release Date: November 06, 2026

For Malayalam movie or TV show binge-watchers, we have a new action movie, I’m Game, directed by some of the industry’s most famous directors. We also get to see Dulquer Salmaan on the big screen after a long time.

The thriller follows a fearless gambler who trusts his luck more than his life. He gets caught in a gambling addiction that completely changes his world, shifting from his passion for cricket to the dangerous world of gambling.

4. Meesaya Murukku 2

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Director: HipHop Tamizha Adhi, Action Sandhosh

HipHop Tamizha Adhi, Action Sandhosh Cast: HipHop Tamizha Adhi, Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Harshath Khan

HipHop Tamizha Adhi, Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Harshath Khan OTT Release Date: November 06, 2026

Meesaya Murukku gets a sequel release: the second part arrives on September 25, 2026. After its theatrical run, SonyLIV will stream Meesaya Murukku 2 on its platform, making it a great choice for Tamil OTT binge-watchers.

For Tamil viewers, the movie stars the famous OG singer HipHop Tamizha as the lead, who also directed the film, alongside Ketika Sharma and Chaithra.

The movie follows HipHop Tamizha Adhi’s journey from the 1980s to the present day, showing how he earned a place in the hearts of South Indian music lovers.

Also Read: Khalifa to Mandaadi: 5 Best OTT Release For This Week for Oct

5. Minions and Monsters Movie

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Director: Pierre Coffin, Patrick Delage

Pierre Coffin, Patrick Delage Cast: Pierre Coffin, Trey Parker, Christoph Waltz, Allison Janney, Jesse Eisenberg

Pierre Coffin, Trey Parker, Christoph Waltz, Allison Janney, Jesse Eisenberg OTT Release Date: November 02, 2026

Who doesn’t know the Minion movies! Famous for Despicable Me, Minions is a separate movie, with an additional film called “Minions and Monsters.”

Streaming on JioHotstar, Minions and Monsters is a great OTT choice for readers looking for a funny animated movie this weekend.

The new Minion movie follows the Minions as they conquer Hollywood and become a beloved movie series.

Then everything changed when monsters were unleashed on the world. The Minions team up to save the world from the monsters and restore peace.

So here are some of the best OTT releases you can stream this weekend! Whether you want Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, or even an animated movie, we have it all for this weekend! You can stream them on SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.

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