From DC, VisionQuest to Aasha: Best OTT Release this Week

Cast: Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller

OTT Release Date: October 13, 2026

Starting with the new MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) web series, Paul Bettany returns as Vision in VisionQuest, which will stream on JioHotstar. VisionQuest will follow Vision as he faces challenges while trying to regain his memory.

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2. DC

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Director: Arun Matheswaran

Arun Matheswaran Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana OTT Release Date: October 16, 2026

If you’re looking for the best Tamil OTT movie, check out the new Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi DC, which grossed a whopping Rs 110 crore worldwide on a Rs 25 crore budget.

The movie’s plot follows a rebellious character, Devdas (Lokesh), and Chanda (Wamiqa Gabbi), who enter and survive in a dangerous world of rage and bloodshed.

Also Read: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to Love: 5 Best OTT Release For Oct

3. Jeet Ki Zid

Where to Watch: Zee5

Zee5 Director: Vishal Mangalorkar

Vishal Mangalorkar Cast: Mrinal Kulkarni, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Paritosh Sand, Aly Goni

Mrinal Kulkarni, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Paritosh Sand, Aly Goni OTT Release Date: October 16, 2026

Jeet Ki Zid is a Hindi web series on Zee5, based on a true story. It follows an inspiring soldier whose never-give-up attitude helps him overcome challenges and turn the impossible into the possible.

4. Enna Vilai

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Director: Sajeev Pazhoor

Sajeev Pazhoor Cast: Nimisha Sajayan, Deep Shankar, Motta Rajendran, Karunas, Chethan Cheenu, and Chiththa Darshan.

Nimisha Sajayan, Deep Shankar, Motta Rajendran, Karunas, Chethan Cheenu, and Chiththa Darshan. OTT Release Date: October 15, 2026

Enna Vilai is a new thriller-drama movie streaming on Netflix from October 15, 2026. It stars Nimisha Sajayan, Deep Shankar, Motta Rajendran, and Karunas, blending thriller and comedy.

The story follows a humble fisherman from Rameshwaram who faces false accusations, forcing him to battle a corrupt system to protect his family.

Also Read: From Habeebi to Toy Story 5: Best OTT Releases This Week

5. It’s A Medical Miracle

Where to Watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Director: Shyamin Gireesh

Shyamin Gireesh Cast: Sangeeth Prathap, Sharafudheen, Akhila Bhargavan

Sangeeth Prathap, Sharafudheen, Akhila Bhargavan OTT Release Date: October 15, 2026

If you want to enjoy your weekend with a new Malayalam comedy, this weekend we have one of the best comedy OTT releases: A Medical Miracle, which follows a character who is declared brain-dead but miraculously awakens and can hear everything after a nurse saves him. After waking up, he finds himself stuck in a dark game of masks, memories, and revenge.

6. Aasha

Where to Watch: Zee5

Zee5 Director: Jijo Jose, Safar Sanal, Febin M Sunny

Jijo Jose, Safar Sanal, Febin M Sunny Cast: Urvashi, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vijayaraghavan, Amrutha Krishnakumar

Urvashi, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vijayaraghavan, Amrutha Krishnakumar OTT Release Date: October 16, 2026

Aasha is a new movie starring Joju George, Urvashi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The plot follows Aasha, a short-tempered, stubborn woman, who argues with Jeemon over a road accident.

She decides to pursue a case against him. Meanwhile, Jeemon threatens her if she takes the matter to court. Here is a list of the best movies and TV shows released that you can watch this weekend.

Do you have any other OTT suggestions for this week? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

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