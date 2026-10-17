From DC, VisionQuest to Aasha: Best OTT Release this Week

Highlights
- This week, we have some of the best new OTT releases, including movies and TV shows like VisionQuest, DC, Jeet Ki Zid, Enna Vilai, It's a Medical Miracle, and Aasha.
- Here is a list of the best OTT releases, including movies and TV shows available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil.
- Looking for a new OTT release this week? Prominent streaming platforms like Zee5, JioHotstar, Netflix, and ManoramaMAX are streaming new movies and TV shows you can enjoy.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
The weekend is here, and we’ve got you covered with some of the latest OTT releases in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and English, including Marvel Cinematic Universe’s VisionQuest. In Hindi, we have the true-story-based Jeet Ki Zid, which revolves around the Kargil War and stars Mirnal Kulkarni and Ami. For the best South Indian OTT releases, you can enjoy the blockbuster hit DC in Tamil, starring Tollywood director and writer Lokesh Kanagaraj and Hollywood star Wamiqa Gabbi. Other Tamil movies include Enna Vilai, starring Nimisha Sajayan, Deep Shankar, Motta Rajendran, Karunas, Chethan Cheenu, and Chiththa Darshan.
Key Highlights
- This week features new OTT releases, including blockbuster hits like DC and Marvel Cinematic Universe's Vision Quest, dropping on OTT screens.
- If you want to watch a true-event story, Zee5 is streaming Jeet Ki Zid, based on a true story.
- For a chill weekend with a new comedy-drama, watch Enna Vilai in Tamil. For Mallu binge watchers, ManoramaMax is streaming It’s A Medical Miracle.
Other OTT releases include Sangeeth Prathap’s new movie, It’s A Medical Miracle, which is also now on OTT. Joju George and Urvashi’s Aasha will also arrive on OTT this week.
Here are some of the best OTT releases this week. You can watch these movies and shows on prominent streaming platforms like Zee5, JioHotstar, Netflix, SonyLIV, and ManoramaMax, which is dropping new movies and TV shows this week.
Also Read: Khalifa to Mandaadi: 5 Best OTT Release For This Week for Oct
1. VisionQuest
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
- Director: Vincenzo Natali, Christopher J. Byrne, Terry Matalas, Gandja Monteiro