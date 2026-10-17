From DC, VisionQuest to Aasha: Best OTT Release this Week

The weekend is here, and we’ve got you covered with some of the latest OTT releases in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and English, including Marvel Cinematic Universe’s VisionQuest. In Hindi, we have the true-story-based Jeet Ki Zid, which revolves around the Kargil War and stars Mirnal Kulkarni and Ami. For the best South Indian OTT releases, you can enjoy the blockbuster hit DC in Tamil, starring Tollywood director and writer Lokesh Kanagaraj and Hollywood star Wamiqa Gabbi. Other Tamil movies include Enna Vilai, starring Nimisha Sajayan, Deep Shankar, Motta Rajendran, Karunas, Chethan Cheenu, and Chiththa Darshan.

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Key Highlights

  • This week features new OTT releases, including blockbuster hits like DC and Marvel Cinematic Universe's Vision Quest, dropping on OTT screens.
  • If you want to watch a true-event story, Zee5 is streaming Jeet Ki Zid, based on a true story.
  • For a chill weekend with a new comedy-drama, watch Enna Vilai in Tamil. For Mallu binge watchers, ManoramaMax is streaming It’s A Medical Miracle.

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Other OTT releases include Sangeeth Prathap’s new movie, It’s A Medical Miracle, which is also now on OTT. Joju George and Urvashi’s Aasha will also arrive on OTT this week.

Here are some of the best OTT releases this week. You can watch these movies and shows on prominent streaming platforms like Zee5, JioHotstar, Netflix, SonyLIV, and ManoramaMax, which is dropping new movies and TV shows this week.

Also Read: Khalifa to Mandaadi: 5 Best OTT Release For This Week for Oct

1. VisionQuest

from dc visionquest to aasha bestottrelease thisweek

  • Where to Watch: JioHotstar
  • Director: Vincenzo Natali, Christopher J. Byrne, Terry Matalas, Gandja Monteiro

Starting with the new MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) web series, Paul Bettany returns as Vision in VisionQuest, which will stream on JioHotstar. VisionQuest will follow Vision as he faces challenges while trying to regain his memory.

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2. DC

from dc visionquest to aasha bestottrelease this week

  • Where to Watch: SonyLIV
  • Director: Arun Matheswaran
  • Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana
  • OTT Release Date: October 16, 2026

If you’re looking for the best Tamil OTT movie, check out the new Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi DC, which grossed a whopping Rs 110 crore worldwide on a Rs 25 crore budget.

The movie’s plot follows a rebellious character, Devdas (Lokesh), and Chanda (Wamiqa Gabbi), who enter and survive in a dangerous world of rage and bloodshed.

Also Read: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to Love: 5 Best OTT Release For Oct

3. Jeet Ki Zid

from dc visionquest to aasha best ottrelease this week

  • Where to Watch: Zee5
  • Director: Vishal Mangalorkar
  • Cast: Mrinal Kulkarni, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Paritosh Sand, Aly Goni
  • OTT Release Date: October 16, 2026

Jeet Ki Zid is a Hindi web series on Zee5, based on a true story. It follows an inspiring soldier whose never-give-up attitude helps him overcome challenges and turn the impossible into the possible.

4. Enna Vilai

from dc visionquest to aasha best ott release this week

  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Director: Sajeev Pazhoor
  • Cast: Nimisha Sajayan, Deep Shankar, Motta Rajendran, Karunas, Chethan Cheenu, and Chiththa Darshan.
  • OTT Release Date: October 15, 2026

Enna Vilai is a new thriller-drama movie streaming on Netflix from October 15, 2026. It stars Nimisha Sajayan, Deep Shankar, Motta Rajendran, and Karunas, blending thriller and comedy.

The story follows a humble fisherman from Rameshwaram who faces false accusations, forcing him to battle a corrupt system to protect his family.

Also Read: From Habeebi to Toy Story 5: Best OTT Releases This Week

5. It’s A Medical Miracle

from dc visionquest to aasha best ott release this week

  • Where to Watch: ManoramaMAX
  • Director: Shyamin Gireesh
  • Cast: Sangeeth Prathap, Sharafudheen, Akhila Bhargavan
  • OTT Release Date: October 15, 2026

If you want to enjoy your weekend with a new Malayalam comedy, this weekend we have one of the best comedy OTT releases: A Medical Miracle, which follows a character who is declared brain-dead but miraculously awakens and can hear everything after a nurse saves him. After waking up, he finds himself stuck in a dark game of masks, memories, and revenge.

6. Aasha

from dc visionquest to aasha bestottrelease thisweek

  • Where to Watch: Zee5
  • Director: Jijo Jose, Safar Sanal, Febin M Sunny
  • Cast: Urvashi, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vijayaraghavan, Amrutha Krishnakumar
  • OTT Release Date: October 16, 2026

Aasha is a new movie starring Joju George, Urvashi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The plot follows Aasha, a short-tempered, stubborn woman, who argues with Jeemon over a road accident.

She decides to pursue a case against him. Meanwhile, Jeemon threatens her if she takes the matter to court. Here is a list of the best movies and TV shows released that you can watch this weekend.

Do you have any other OTT suggestions for this week? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

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FAQs

What are the best OTT releases this week in October 2026?

The best OTT releases to watch this weekend include VisionQuest, DC, Jeet Ki Zid, Enna Vilai, It's A Medical Miracle, and Aasha.

Where can I watch VisionQuest online?

VisionQuest, featuring Paul Bettany as Vision, will be available to stream on JioHotstar starting October 13, 2026.

Where can I watch DC online?

The Tamil movie DC, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Wamiqa Gabbi, streams on SonyLIV from October 16, 2026.

Which Malayalam movies are releasing on OTT this weekend?

It's A Medical Miracle, and Aasha are among the Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this weekend.

Which OTT platforms have new releases this weekend?

JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Netflix, and ManoramaMAX feature new movies and shows to watch this weekend.

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