Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to Love: 5 Best OTT Release For Oct

For this long weekend, we have some surprising new OTT releases hitting screens. We have the highest-grossing Mollywood movie, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which grossed more than 330 crores at the box office, now making its way to OTT. Next up is Panthadikkaam, yet another foot-based-theme Malayalam sports docuseries narrated by the one and only Mammootty. And if you want to watch a new, action-packed, Bollywood-themed drama, then Main Ladega, led by Akash Pratap Singh, will be available on OTT this weekend as well. If you want a mystery drama, Special Branch is also set to stream this weekend.
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Key Highlights
For this long weekend in October 2026, here are the 5 best OTT movies and TV shows to watch.
The best OTT releases include feel-good romance movies and TV shows, mystery crime thrillers, and football docu-series.
You can watch the best OTT movies and TV shows for October 2026 on platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Netflix.
The first and biggest OTT release this weekend is the highest-grossing Malayalam box-office hit, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, a new comedy-drama-romance movie that first released in theatres on August 21, 2026.
While the movie is still running in theatres in a few places, JioHotstar has secured its streaming rights, and the movie is now available to stream directly on your OTT screen.
If you want to start watching a new dark drama web series this week, Amazon Prime is streaming Special Branch in 2026, which follows the uncovering of corruption, political influence, and cover-ups surrounding a murder at a prestigious medical college.
If you want to watch a Tamil drama-romance-comedy series that revolves around a practical data-app founder and his 60-day challenge to find the right match, with all the adventure that tests their theories.
Arjun Fasn and Aiswahrya Lekshmi lead the series, and it’s already streaming on Netflix, with the first six episodes ready to watch.
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FAQs
What are the new OTT releases this weekend in October 2026?
This weekend's latest OTT releases are Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Panthadikkaam, Main Ladega, Special Branch, and #Love. You can watch them on JioHotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.
Where can I watch Bethlehem Kudumba Unit online?
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is streaming on JioHotstar from October 2, 2026. The Malayalam comedy-drama is also available with Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada dubs.
Where can I stream Special Branch online?
Special Branch will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting September 30, 2026. The series explores a murder investigation involving alleged corruption, political influence, and cover-ups at a prestigious medical college.
Which OTT platforms have new releases this weekend?
The featured releases are available on four platforms: JioHotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.
What should I watch on OTT this weekend?
If you enjoy Malayalam cinema, try Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Football fans may prefer Panthadikkaam. Action-drama viewers can try Main Ladega. For a mystery series, explore Special Branch or choose #Love for a Tamil romantic comedy.