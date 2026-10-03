Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to Love: 5 Best OTT Release For Oct

For this long weekend, we have some surprising new OTT releases hitting screens. We have the highest-grossing Mollywood movie, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which grossed more than 330 crores at the box office, now making its way to OTT. Next up is Panthadikkaam, yet another foot-based-theme Malayalam sports docuseries narrated by the one and only Mammootty. And if you want to watch a new, action-packed, Bollywood-themed drama, then Main Ladega, led by Akash Pratap Singh, will be available on OTT this weekend as well. If you want a mystery drama, Special Branch is also set to stream this weekend.

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Key Highlights For this long weekend in October 2026, here are the 5 best OTT movies and TV shows to watch.

The best OTT releases include feel-good romance movies and TV shows, mystery crime thrillers, and football docu-series.

You can watch the best OTT movies and TV shows for October 2026 on platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Netflix.

To end, we have a Tamil romantic comedy, #Love, making its way to OTT screens as well. Let’s take a look at this weekend’s releases.

You can watch your favorite TV show or movie this weekend on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5.

Also Read: From Thudakkam to Kattalan Best OTT Releases For This Week

1. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Director: Girish A D

Girish A D Cast: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeetha Prathap, Suresh Krishna

Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeetha Prathap, Suresh Krishna OTT Release Date: October 02, 2026

The first and biggest OTT release this weekend is the highest-grossing Malayalam box-office hit, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, a new comedy-drama-romance movie that first released in theatres on August 21, 2026.