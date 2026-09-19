From Thudakkam to Kattalan Best OTT Releases For This Week

Highlights
- From Mohanlal and Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam to Zakir Khan’s special Zakir Khan: Papa Yaar, these are the OTT releases coming this weekend.
- You can stream the best OTT releases this weekend on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, and more.
- We have a list of comedy movies and action thrillers coming to OTT screens this weekend.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
We are approaching another chilling weekend in the third week of September. This weekend, several new and popular movies are arriving on OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, and Netflix. The list includes Mollywood’s Mohanlal and his daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam; Anthony Varghese’s Kattalan; Tollywood’s Modha Rathiri; and comedian Zakir Khan’s return with his stand-up special Zakir Khan: Papa Yaar. Here is the list of the best OTT releases to watch this weekend.
Key Highlights
- Here is the list of the best OTT releases for this weekend.
- You can stream top OTT releases like Thudakkam, Kattalan, Modha Rathiri, and the comedy special Zakir Khan: Papa Yaar.
- These movies and TV shows are available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and SonyLIV.
1. Thudakkam
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
- Director: Jude Anthany Joseph
- Cast: Mohanlal, Vismaya Mohanlal, Saikumar, Gibin Gopinath, Bobby Kurian
- OTT Release Date: September 18, 2026
Mohanlal’s lead Thudakkam is now coming to the JioHotstar platform, where we’ll see the famous Malayalam actor Mohanlal alongside his daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal.
The storyline for Thudakkam revolves around a character named Meenu (played by Vismaya Mohanlal), whose life takes an unexpected turn,, leaving her with no choice but to survive with courage and determination.
Also Read: From Magudam to Ghamasaan: Best OTT Releases This Week
2. Kattalan
- Where to Watch: SonyLiv and Amazon Prime
- Director: Paul George
- Cast: Mohanlal, Antony Varghese, Sunil Varma, Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh
- OTT Release Date: September 18, 2026
Antony Varghese, the actor behind the sensational Mollywood movies like Angamaly Diaries, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, and RDX, is now making his way to OTT screens with another hit action thriller, The Kattalan.