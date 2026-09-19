From Thudakkam to Kattalan Best OTT Releases For This Week

We are approaching another chilling weekend in the third week of September. This weekend, several new and popular movies are arriving on OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, and Netflix. The list includes Mollywood’s Mohanlal and his daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam; Anthony Varghese’s Kattalan; Tollywood’s Modha Rathiri; and comedian Zakir Khan’s return with his stand-up special Zakir Khan: Papa Yaar. Here is the list of the best OTT releases to watch this weekend.

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Key Highlights Here is the list of the best OTT releases for this weekend.

You can stream top OTT releases like Thudakkam, Kattalan, Modha Rathiri, and the comedy special Zakir Khan: Papa Yaar.

These movies and TV shows are available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and SonyLIV.

1. Thudakkam

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Jude Anthany Joseph Cast: Mohanlal, Vismaya Mohanlal, Saikumar, Gibin Gopinath, Bobby Kurian

Mohanlal, Vismaya Mohanlal, Saikumar, Gibin Gopinath, Bobby Kurian OTT Release Date: September 18, 2026

Mohanlal’s lead Thudakkam is now coming to the JioHotstar platform, where we’ll see the famous Malayalam actor Mohanlal alongside his daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal.

The storyline for Thudakkam revolves around a character named Meenu (played by Vismaya Mohanlal), whose life takes an unexpected turn,, leaving her with no choice but to survive with courage and determination.

Also Read: From Magudam to Ghamasaan: Best OTT Releases This Week

2. Kattalan

Where to Watch: SonyLiv and Amazon Prime

SonyLiv and Amazon Prime Director: Paul George

Paul George Cast: Mohanlal, Antony Varghese, Sunil Varma, Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh

Mohanlal, Antony Varghese, Sunil Varma, Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh OTT Release Date: September 18, 2026

Antony Varghese, the actor behind the sensational Mollywood movies like Angamaly Diaries, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, and RDX, is now making his way to OTT screens with another hit action thriller, The Kattalan.