From Magudam to Ghamasaan: Best OTT Releases This Week
Looking for a chilled weekend to watch new movies and TV shows? Here, we have you covered with the best OTT releases making their way to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Zee5 including movies and TV shows from Magudam to Ghamasaan and Vishwanath & Sons - do check out
After a long week of the iPhone 18 launch, we’re back for the weekend to chill and relax. This weekend, some of the most famous TV shows and movies are hitting OTT screens. From classic thrillers to Hollywood blockbusters and South Indian Tollywood and Mollywood hits, we have it all covered. The best OTT releases include Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath & Sons, Vishal Krishna’s Magudam, Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi’s Ghamasaan, The Revolutionaries with YouTube star Bhuvan Bam as the lead actor, and Mollywood hit Joju George’s Varavu. These are making their way to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, and Zee5.
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Key Highlights
We've got you covered with the best OTT Releases for this week in September 2026.
The list of the Best OTT releases includes Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons, Visha Krishna’s Magudam, Arshad Warsi’s Ghamasaan, Bhuvan Bam’s The Revolutionaries and Joju George’s Varavu
You can watch these movies and TV shows on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Zee5
Cast: Vishal Krishna, Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, Jayaprakash.
OTT Release Date: September 11, 2026
Mugudam is yet another Tollywood hit making its way to Amazon Prime Video, where we get to see Vishal Krishna on screen after a long time; alongside playing the lead, Vishal Krishna also directed the movie.
The plot of Mugudam revolves around a single character, played by Vishal, who appears in three different looks across three time periods: a corporate employee, a formidable gangster, and an aging assassin named Linga, as the movie explores love, betrayal, and revenge.
Now, we have Ghamasaan, led by Arshad Warsi, who previously appeared in the hit TV shows Pritam and Pedro and Dhamaal 4, which launched last week on OTT.
The movie had its theatrical release in 2024 and became a sensation, with a current IMDbt IMDb rating of 7.8/10.
The movie’s plot is set in 2006 across the Bundelkhand region, where a notorious dacoit named Maharaj rules the village and has manipulated regional politics for around 30 years.
Still, things take an unexpected turn when IPS officer Aditya Singh is posted to the region to maintain law and order, so the plot becomes a cat-and-mouse game between an honest officer and a dacoit leader.
YouTube star Bhuvan Bam leads The Revolutionaries, which premieres on OTT this weekend.
Alongside him, we will see prominent stars like Rohit Sara and Pratibha Ranat.
The TV series is set in the 90s. It revolves around an Indian freedom fighter who, through willpower and armed resistance, overthrew British colonial rule and sacrificed everything for his nation’s freedom. The TV series is inspired by true events
Joju George, a prominent Mollywood star, returns to OTT with Varavu after his Mollywood hit movies like Valathu Vashathe Kallan found success on Amazon Prime Video.
The action thriller follows Polachan, who has earned recognition, wealth, and power through hard work; however, his life takes an unexpected turn when he is forced to return to his hometown, where long-standing grudges among the town’s elite come to light.
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FAQs
What are the best OTT releases this week?
This week's major OTT releases include Vishwanath & Sons, Magudam, Ghamasaan, The Revolutionaries, and Varavu.
When are these new OTT releases available?
You can watch the best OTT movies and TV shows, including Vishwanath & Sons, Magudam, Ghamasaan, The Revolutionaries, and Varavu, which started streaming on September 11, 2026.
Where can I watch Vishwanath & Sons?
Vishwanath & Sons will stream on Netflix from September 11, 2026.
Where can I watch Ghamasaan?
Ghamasaan will stream on ZEE5 from September 11, 2026.
Which OTT platforms have the biggest releases this week?
The major OTT platforms featuring these releases are Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.