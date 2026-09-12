From Magudam to Ghamasaan: Best OTT Releases This Week

After a long week of the iPhone 18 launch, we’re back for the weekend to chill and relax. This weekend, some of the most famous TV shows and movies are hitting OTT screens. From classic thrillers to Hollywood blockbusters and South Indian Tollywood and Mollywood hits, we have it all covered. The best OTT releases include Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath & Sons, Vishal Krishna’s Magudam, Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi’s Ghamasaan, The Revolutionaries with YouTube star Bhuvan Bam as the lead actor, and Mollywood hit Joju George’s Varavu. These are making their way to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, and Zee5.

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Key Highlights We've got you covered with the best OTT Releases for this week in September 2026.

The list of the Best OTT releases includes Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons, Visha Krishna’s Magudam, Arshad Warsi’s Ghamasaan, Bhuvan Bam’s The Revolutionaries and Joju George’s Varavu

You can watch these movies and TV shows on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Zee5

Here we have you covered with the list of the best OTT releases for this week.

Also Read: From Chumbak to Bandar: Best OTT Releases This Week

1. Vishwanath & Sons

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Director: Venky Atluri, Anish Devanpally, Naveen Eadara, Anji Chodapaneedi, Srivatsava Binni

Venky Atluri, Anish Devanpally, Naveen Eadara, Anji Chodapaneedi, Srivatsava Binni Cast: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon.

Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon. OTT Release Date: September 11, 2026

Suriya returns to OTT screens after his blockbuster Karuppu became a huge hit.

Now, he stars in Vishwanath & Sons. The plot follows Sanjay Viswanath, a pistol shooter in his 40s who leads a quiet, disciplined life.