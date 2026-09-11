Could a Vodafone Idea BSNL Network-Sharing Partnership Challenge Jio and Airtel?

Vodafone Idea and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited are reportedly exploring an expansion of their network-sharing arrangement across select telecom circles. If implemented effectively, such a partnership could strengthen both operators by bringing together Vi’s presence in commercially important markets and BSNL’s extensive infrastructure and geographic reach.

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The reported discussions come at an important stage for India’s telecom industry Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have established considerable leads through extensive 4G networks, wide 5G coverage and sustained capital expenditure. Vi and BSNL, meanwhile, are working to improve their respective networks while operating under different financial and technological constraints.

By sharing selected infrastructure and network capacity in mutually beneficial markets, Vodafone Idea and BSNL could potentially address some coverage gaps faster than they could independently. This should not be viewed as an immediate threat to Jio or Airtel’s leadership. However, it could create stronger competitive alternatives and help preserve India’s four-operator telecom market.

Media reports indicate that Vi and BSNL are discussing an expansion of network sharing across select telecom circles. The development reportedly followed a meeting between Vodafone Idea CEO Abhijit Kishore and BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert J. Ravi.

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The potential arrangement could involve roaming and the sharing of telecom towers and optical fibre infrastructure. Media reports also indicate that BSNL and Vi already have a limited intra-circle roaming arrangement in Delhi and Mumbai, under which BSNL subscribers can access Vi’s network.

However, neither Vi nor BSNL has publicly announced the circles under consideration, the commercial terms or an implementation schedule for an expanded arrangement.

Why the Vi and BSNL Networks Could Complement Each Other

Vi and BSNL do not possess identical network strengths, and that could make cooperation valuable. BSNL has an extensive geographic presence, optical fibre infrastructure and telecom sites across rural, semi-urban and remote locations. Some of these are areas where constructing new infrastructure could take considerable time or may not immediately generate attractive financial returns for a private operator.

Vodafone Idea has a substantial established subscriber base and an operational 4G network across commercially important markets. The company is also increasing 4G capacity and deploying 5G in priority cities under its wider network investment programme.

An expanded network-sharing arrangement across selected circles could allow Vi to use BSNL infrastructure in locations where additional coverage is required. BSNL could potentially access Vi’s network in selected urban markets where it needs to strengthen coverage or capacity.

Instead of duplicating every tower, fibre route and network site, the operators could make better use of some existing assets. This could reduce the time and investment needed to improve coverage while generating additional revenue from available infrastructure.

What Vodafone Idea Could Gain From BSNL’s Infrastructure

The biggest potential advantage for Vodafone Idea would be the ability to accelerate parts of its network expansion while using capital more efficiently. Vi has reaffirmed plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore in its network over three years. The programme covers network expansion as the operator works to strengthen 4G and extend 5G services.

Attempting to match Jio and Airtel site for site would require considerable investment and time. Access to BSNL’s towers, fibre and related infrastructure in carefully selected circles could help Vi improve its reach without independently recreating every network asset.

Such cooperation could be particularly useful outside major urban centres. BSNL’s existing infrastructure and rights-of-way may give Vi more options for strengthening coverage in rural, semi-urban and difficult-to-reach locations.

Vi could also potentially earn wholesale or roaming revenue wherever BSNL subscribers use its network. This would allow Vi to improve the utilisation of its infrastructure and generate incremental revenue from network capacity that has already been deployed.

Network sharing would not remove the need for Vi to continue investing in its own network. It could, however, allow the operator to direct capital towards capacity expansion, spectrum utilisation and 5G deployment in markets offering greater commercial opportunity.

How BSNL Could Improve Its Urban Network Experience

For BSNL, a wider arrangement across selected markets could support improvements in coverage and customer experience, particularly in urban areas. The state-owned operator has been expanding its indigenous 4G network, which has been designed to support a future upgrade to 5G. While the rollout continues, selective access to Vi’s network could help BSNL address coverage gaps in locations where its own mobile network requires strengthening.

Improved service quality will be essential for BSNL to retain existing subscribers and attract customers who may find its tariffs competitive but remain concerned about mobile coverage or data performance.

BSNL could also earn revenue by allowing Vi to use portions of its towers, fibre network and associated infrastructure. Such an arrangement could improve the utilisation of assets created over several years with government support.

From the government’s perspective, more efficient use of BSNL’s infrastructure would support the broader objective of strengthening the public-sector operator while maintaining competition in India’s telecom market.

The government is also Vodafone Idea’s largest shareholder, with a 48.99% stake. However, it is classified as a non-promoter shareholder, while operational control remains with the company’s promoters. A commercially sustainable arrangement that benefits both operators could help protect the value of telecom assets in which the government has a substantial interest.

TRAI Data Shows Pockets of Subscriber Momentum

The reported discussions have emerged at a time when both operators are displaying pockets of subscriber momentum. According to TRAI’s July 2026 circle-wise data, BSNL recorded a net addition of 68,560 wireless subscribers in Haryana. Its subscriber base in the circle increased from 4,649,224 in June to 4,717,784 in July.

BSNL’s Haryana additions were higher than Jio’s 37,508, Airtel’s 25,139 and Vi’s 2,641 net additions during July.

Vodafone Idea, meanwhile, recorded a net addition of 163,757 wireless subscribers nationally in June 2026. The operator added 177,245 subscribers in Uttar Pradesh East, 111,335 in Gujarat and 41,989 in Kerala during the month. Subscriber losses in some other circles reduced its overall national addition.

Vi also recorded a net addition of 179,113 rural wireless subscribers during June.

Why Jio and Airtel Still Hold a Significant Lead

A Vi-BSNL partnership across select circles could strengthen competition, but it would not immediately eliminate the considerable lead held by Jio and Airtel.

Both market leaders have extensive 4G networks, wide 5G coverage, strong spectrum portfolios and the financial capacity to sustain network investment. They have also expanded into fixed broadband, enterprise connectivity, digital applications and content-led services.

Network sharing alone cannot reproduce all these advantages. Vi and BSNL would still need to invest in network capacity, spectrum utilisation, customer service, distribution and digital platforms.

The proposed cooperation could help the operators use capital more efficiently, but it cannot serve as a substitute for sustained investment in their respective networks.

Execution Will Decide Whether Customers Benefit

The success of an expanded network-sharing arrangement would ultimately be measured through visible improvements in data speeds, voice quality, indoor coverage and service consistency. Technical integration would be critical. Subscribers would expect seamless network access without complicated selection processes, billing inconsistencies or differences in voice and data functionality.

The operators would also require a commercially sustainable system for measuring traffic, managing network capacity and settling infrastructure or roaming charges.

The arrangement will make a meaningful difference only if the shared infrastructure results in a better experience for customers. Simply announcing cooperation without delivering measurable network improvements would not be enough to change subscriber perceptions.

If these challenges are handled effectively, selective network sharing could help Vi and BSNL close parts of the coverage gap more quickly. It could also enable them to compete more efficiently without spending unnecessarily on duplicated infrastructure.

Could Vi and BSNL Build a Stronger Telecom Alternative?

The more realistic objective would not be for Vi and BSNL to overtake Jio or Airtel immediately. It would be to strengthen the third and fourth operators so they can apply sustained competitive pressure on the market leaders.

A healthier Vi and a stronger BSNL would give Indian consumers greater choice and reduce the risk of the market becoming increasingly concentrated around two private operators. Stronger competition could encourage all operators to continue improving network coverage, customer service and plan offerings.

India’s telecom market is large enough to accommodate operators with different strengths. Jio and Airtel have built their leadership through scale and sustained investment. Vi brings a substantial established customer base and valuable spectrum holdings, while BSNL possesses extensive infrastructure and plays a strategically important role in national connectivity.

If Vi and BSNL can intelligently use their complementary assets in selected telecom circles while continuing to invest in their respective networks, the reported arrangement could become an important development for Indian telecom.

It may not transform the competitive landscape overnight, but it could give both operators a more efficient route towards improved coverage, a better customer experience and renewed subscriber growth. That would be positive not only for Vi and BSNL, but also for consumers, the government and the long-term competitiveness of India’s telecom sector.

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