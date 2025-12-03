BSNL Installs Over 97,000 Indigenous 4G Sites, Upgradeable to 5G; More Than 93,000 Now Operational



State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has installed 97,068 indigenously developed 4G sites, with 93,511 already operational as of October 31, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. The rollout is part of the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat push, with the supply of domestic 4G equipment commencing in September 2023.

Equipment Fully Upgradable to 5G

Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, told the Lok Sabha that the deployed equipment is technologically upgradable to 5G. The company is also implementing multiple government-backed initiatives, such as the 4G Saturation Scheme, Border Out Post/Border Intelligence Post connectivity, and upgrades under the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) Phase-I project to strengthen its network.

"Supply of 4G equipment has started from September 2023, and as on October 31, 2025, total 97,068 4G sites have been installed, and 93,511 sites are ON-AIR. The equipment is 5G upgradable from technology perspective," Pemmasani told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Network Strengthening Efforts Underway

To enhance service reliability, BSNL is replacing ageing batteries at tower sites, deploying DG sets in high-priority locations, and installing solar power systems as the primary energy source at most newly established 4G BTS sites under the Digital Bharat Nidhi programme.

"BSNL is regularly replacing old/life-expired batteries on towers in a phased manner. DG sets are also available on towers based on power condition/ high revenue/ priority areas. Further, solar power is made available as primary source of power for most of new 4G BTS locations installed under Digital Bharat Nidhi," he added.

Government Push for Quality and Diversification

According to previous reports, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia commended BSNL’s leadership, urging Circle Heads to prioritise Quality of Service as a “non-negotiable mantra” and to tap new revenue opportunities as the organisation pursues its diversification goals.