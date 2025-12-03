Vodafone Idea’s Cheap Combo Validity Packs You Should Check Out: December 2025 Edition



Indian telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a range of cheap combo validity packs that provide limited-validity talk time along with a small amount of data and service validity. Starting at just Rs 99, there are around four such packs available from the telco, offered in select circles. Check out the details, benefits, validity, and availability of these packs below:

Vi Rs 99 Combo Validity Pack: 28 Days

This is the entry-level combo pack from Vodafone Idea. It offers Rs 99 limited-validity talk time and 200 MB of data with 28 days of service validity. Local and national calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second. Standard SMS tariffs apply for messages sent to 1900.

Vi Rs 107 Combo Validity Pack: 30 Days

The next available combo pack is priced at Rs 107. It offers Rs 107 limited-validity talk time, calls at 2.5 paise per second, and 200 MB of data with 30 days of service validity. Standard SMS tariffs apply for messages sent to 1900.

Vi Rs 111 Combo Validity Pack: 1 Month

This pack offers Rs 111 limited-validity talk time, 200 MB of data, and 1 month of service validity. Local and national calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second. Standard SMS tariffs apply for messages sent to 1900.

Vi Rs 279 Combo Validity Pack: 90 Days

If you are looking for long-term validity, Vi’s Rs 279 combo validity pack is a suitable option. It offers Rs 279 limited-validity talk time, calls at 2.5 paise per second, and 500 MB of data with 90 days of service validity.

Conclusion

These cheap combo validity packs are available in circles such as Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, the North East, and Odisha. You can recharge your Vi number—especially if you use it as a secondary SIM—to retain it for calls, SMS, and basic data, which is sufficient for service activations. Plan availability and benefits may vary by circle, so please check before proceeding with a recharge.