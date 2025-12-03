Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was just announced by the company. The South Korean tech giant will first offer this tri-fold phone only in the South Korean market, followed by China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE and the U.S. The phone will be available from December 12, 2025. This is an exciting development in the world of tech. While it is not the first tri-fold phone in the world, as Huawei has already launched one, this will be one that will come for the global market.









The main screen of the phone is 10-inches in size, and has support for QXGA+ resolution (2160 x 1584 pixels), and 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen is 6.5-inches in size and supports FHD+ resolution with 2600nits of peak brightness and 120Hz of refresh rate.

In the camera department, the phone has a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, 200MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP selfie camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. There's a 5600mAh three-cell battery in the phone with support for 45W wired charging. It is IP48 rated and has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the cover screen, and has a Titanium Hinge Housing and Advanced Armor Aluminium Frame.

The phone will run on Android 16 based One UI 8. It comes with Samsung Knox security and is available in a single Crafted Black colour variant. This is the first generation triple fold phone from Samsung, and with time, it should feature better displays, and a bigger battery as well. The cool thing about the phone is its design, and its thinness. Samsung has used its most advanced hinges on the phone yet.