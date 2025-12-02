Vivo X300 Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo X300 series has launched in India. The Vivo X300 series has two phones - X300 Pro and X300. The X300 this time has a slightly smaller screen than the X300 Pro. The Vivo X300 Pro has a better telephoto camera compared to the regular X300. Both are the powered by the same chipset, however. Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 come with a Leica tuned camera setup. There are many things which are common between the devices, then there are things which are not. Let's take a look at the price and specifications here.









Vivo X300 Series Price in India

Vivo X300 starts with:

12GB+256GB = Rs 75,999

12GB+512GB = Rs 81,999

16GB+512GB = Rs 85,999

Vivo X300 Pro starts with:

16GB+512GB = Rs 1,09,999

There are launch offers which include 10% instant discount on the phones with select bank cards.

Vivo has also launched the Vivo ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender at Rs 18,999. The phones will be available from December 10, 2025, but the pre-booking has now started!

The Vivo X300 Pro is available in two colours - Phantom Black, and Dune Brown. The Vivo X300 is available in three colours - Summit Red, Phantom Black, and Mist Blue.

Vivo X300 Series Specifications in India

Firstly, both Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm) processor. Both phones will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box and will get five years of OS updates and seven years of security updates. Both also have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in the display.

The Vivo X300 has a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 4500nits of peak brightness. The Vivo X300 has a triple-camera setup at the back, with a primary 200MP camera with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies there's a 50MP wide angle sensor at the front.

The Vivo X300 Pro has the same display as the X300, but slightly larger. The X300 Pro has a 6.78-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 4500nits of peak brightness. For cameras, there's a triple-camera setup at the rear in this phone too. There's a 50MP OIS primary sensor paired with a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor (3.7x optical zoom), and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

Of course, both phones have the ZEISS tuned camera system, and can generate amazing portrait shots on the go. These devices also come with the Pro Imaging Chip VS1, which pre-processes every frame. The Vivo X300 has a 6040mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast-charging, meanwhile the X300 Pro has a 6510mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.